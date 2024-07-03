iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

1,626.3
(-0.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,636.1
  • Day's High1,645.85
  • 52 Wk High1,830.95
  • Prev. Close1,636.1
  • Day's Low1,608.75
  • 52 Wk Low 771
  • Turnover (lac)3,130.96
  • P/E24.36
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value851.18
  • EPS67.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)45,892.26
  • Div. Yield0.15
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open1,419.65
  • Day's High1,453.65
  • Spot1,416.4
  • Prev. Close1,428.6
  • Day's Low1,401
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot725
  • OI(Chg %)-3,93,675 (-39.78%)
  • Roll Over%9.07
  • Roll Cost-0.46
  • Traded Vol.18,87,900 (-23.5%)
View More Futures

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,636.1

Prev. Close

1,636.1

Turnover(Lac.)

3,130.96

Day's High

1,645.85

Day's Low

1,608.75

52 Week's High

1,830.95

52 Week's Low

771

Book Value

851.18

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

45,892.26

P/E

24.36

EPS

67.15

Divi. Yield

0.15

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Glenmark Launches Generic Glaucoma Drug

Glenmark Launches Generic Glaucoma Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|12:23 PM

According to a statement from the firm, the Travoprost ophthalmic solution (0.004% ionic buffered solution) is both bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed medication

Read More
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Posts ₹354.4 Crore Profit in Q2

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Posts ₹354.4 Crore Profit in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|10:45 AM

The company also reported revenue from operations to ₹3433.7 Crore. The EBITDA margin for the quarter that ended on September 30, 2024 stands at 17.5%.

Read More
Glenmark Recalls US Products Over Manufacturing Issues

Glenmark Recalls US Products Over Manufacturing Issues

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Oct 2024|01:22 PM

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, issued a countrywide (US) Class II recall on September 24 this year.

Read More
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' Aurangabad Facility Passes FDA Inspection

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' Aurangabad Facility Passes FDA Inspection

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|01:08 PM

This positive outcome indicates compliance with FDA standards and enhances Glenmark's credibility in the pharmaceutical sector.

Read More
Glenmark Shares Surge on Positive FDA Inspection

Glenmark Shares Surge on Positive FDA Inspection

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|12:55 PM

In conclusion, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued Form 483 with no observations.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.64%

Non-Promoter- 36.29%

Institutions: 36.29%

Non-Institutions: 17.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28.22

28.22

28.22

28.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22,942.4

17,849.25

16,710.37

14,781.29

Net Worth

22,970.62

17,877.47

16,738.59

14,809.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7,567.93

6,712.63

6,403.23

7,989.23

yoy growth (%)

12.74

4.83

-19.85

30.64

Raw materials

-2,999.45

-2,665.99

-2,378.59

-2,425.49

As % of sales

39.63

39.71

37.14

30.35

Employee costs

-1,107.39

-1,072.32

-1,021.92

-914.47

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1,869.86

1,516.09

1,218.82

2,789.34

Depreciation

-150.81

-138.53

-118.2

-104.93

Tax paid

-294.31

-180.09

-204.47

-412.28

Working capital

463.74

-1,507.52

-180.36

1,492.86

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.74

4.83

-19.85

30.64

Op profit growth

44.93

-3.21

-53.51

64.2

EBIT growth

20.49

25.73

-52.08

65.02

Net profit growth

21.77

33.53

-52.61

44.21

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

11,635.46

11,431.94

12,174.2

10,806.03

10,397.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11,635.46

11,431.94

12,174.2

10,806.03

10,397.23

Other Operating Income

177.64

151.3

130.71

137.9

243.74

Other Income

1,237.32

755.86

166.67

94.76

192.48

View Annually Results

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Glenn Saldanha

Executive Director (Corporate)

Cheryl Pinto

Executive Director & Group CFO

V S Mani

Non Executive Director

B E Saldanha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajesh Desai.

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sona Saira Ramasastry

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dipankar Bhattacharjee

Independent Non Exe. Director

V R Iyer

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd was incorporated in November 18th, 1977. The Company is actively involved in the discovery of new molecules both NCEs (new chemical entity) and NBEs (new biological entity). It is engaged in the business of development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products both formulation and active pharmaceuticals ingredients to regulated and semi-regulated markets. The company has several molecules in various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development primarily focused in the areas of Oncology, Respiratory and Dermatology. Its branded generics business has a significant presence in markets across emerging economies including India. The company has 14 manufacturing facilities across US, India, Argentina, Czech Republic and Switzerland. The generics business services the requirements of developed markets like the US and Western Europe. The API business sells products in over 80 countries including the US, various countries in the EU, South America and India.In the year 1979, the company entered dermatology market with the launch of Candid Cream. In the year 1980, they started exporting their products. In the year 1983, the company commissioned their first manufacturing facility at Nasik in Maharashtra. In the year 1984, they established R&D department at Nasik Plant. In the year 1987, they launched Ascoril.In the year 1989, the company started operations in Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Kenya and Mauritius. In the year 1982, the company expanded th
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1626.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹45892.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 24.36 and 1.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹771 and ₹1830.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.97%, 3 Years at 46.04%, 1 Year at 82.21%, 6 Month at 27.64%, 3 Month at -0.50% and 1 Month at 4.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.65 %
Institutions - 36.30 %
Public - 17.06 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.