Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd was incorporated in November 18th, 1977. The Company is actively involved in the discovery of new molecules both NCEs (new chemical entity) and NBEs (new biological entity). It is engaged in the business of development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products both formulation and active pharmaceuticals ingredients to regulated and semi-regulated markets. The company has several molecules in various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development primarily focused in the areas of Oncology, Respiratory and Dermatology. Its branded generics business has a significant presence in markets across emerging economies including India. The company has 14 manufacturing facilities across US, India, Argentina, Czech Republic and Switzerland. The generics business services the requirements of developed markets like the US and Western Europe. The API business sells products in over 80 countries including the US, various countries in the EU, South America and India.In the year 1979, the company entered dermatology market with the launch of Candid Cream. In the year 1980, they started exporting their products. In the year 1983, the company commissioned their first manufacturing facility at Nasik in Maharashtra. In the year 1984, they established R&D department at Nasik Plant. In the year 1987, they launched Ascoril.In the year 1989, the company started operations in Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Kenya and Mauritius. In the year 1982, the company expanded th

