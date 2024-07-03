Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,636.1
Prev. Close₹1,636.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,130.96
Day's High₹1,645.85
Day's Low₹1,608.75
52 Week's High₹1,830.95
52 Week's Low₹771
Book Value₹851.18
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)45,892.26
P/E24.36
EPS67.15
Divi. Yield0.15
According to a statement from the firm, the Travoprost ophthalmic solution (0.004% ionic buffered solution) is both bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed medication
The company also reported revenue from operations to ₹3433.7 Crore. The EBITDA margin for the quarter that ended on September 30, 2024 stands at 17.5%.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, issued a countrywide (US) Class II recall on September 24 this year.
This positive outcome indicates compliance with FDA standards and enhances Glenmark's credibility in the pharmaceutical sector.
In conclusion, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued Form 483 with no observations.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.22
28.22
28.22
28.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22,942.4
17,849.25
16,710.37
14,781.29
Net Worth
22,970.62
17,877.47
16,738.59
14,809.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7,567.93
6,712.63
6,403.23
7,989.23
yoy growth (%)
12.74
4.83
-19.85
30.64
Raw materials
-2,999.45
-2,665.99
-2,378.59
-2,425.49
As % of sales
39.63
39.71
37.14
30.35
Employee costs
-1,107.39
-1,072.32
-1,021.92
-914.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1,869.86
1,516.09
1,218.82
2,789.34
Depreciation
-150.81
-138.53
-118.2
-104.93
Tax paid
-294.31
-180.09
-204.47
-412.28
Working capital
463.74
-1,507.52
-180.36
1,492.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.74
4.83
-19.85
30.64
Op profit growth
44.93
-3.21
-53.51
64.2
EBIT growth
20.49
25.73
-52.08
65.02
Net profit growth
21.77
33.53
-52.61
44.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
11,635.46
11,431.94
12,174.2
10,806.03
10,397.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,635.46
11,431.94
12,174.2
10,806.03
10,397.23
Other Operating Income
177.64
151.3
130.71
137.9
243.74
Other Income
1,237.32
755.86
166.67
94.76
192.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Glenn Saldanha
Executive Director (Corporate)
Cheryl Pinto
Executive Director & Group CFO
V S Mani
Non Executive Director
B E Saldanha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajesh Desai.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sona Saira Ramasastry
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dipankar Bhattacharjee
Independent Non Exe. Director
V R Iyer
Summary
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd was incorporated in November 18th, 1977. The Company is actively involved in the discovery of new molecules both NCEs (new chemical entity) and NBEs (new biological entity). It is engaged in the business of development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products both formulation and active pharmaceuticals ingredients to regulated and semi-regulated markets. The company has several molecules in various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development primarily focused in the areas of Oncology, Respiratory and Dermatology. Its branded generics business has a significant presence in markets across emerging economies including India. The company has 14 manufacturing facilities across US, India, Argentina, Czech Republic and Switzerland. The generics business services the requirements of developed markets like the US and Western Europe. The API business sells products in over 80 countries including the US, various countries in the EU, South America and India.In the year 1979, the company entered dermatology market with the launch of Candid Cream. In the year 1980, they started exporting their products. In the year 1983, the company commissioned their first manufacturing facility at Nasik in Maharashtra. In the year 1984, they established R&D department at Nasik Plant. In the year 1987, they launched Ascoril.In the year 1989, the company started operations in Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Kenya and Mauritius. In the year 1982, the company expanded th
Read More
The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1626.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹45892.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 24.36 and 1.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹771 and ₹1830.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.97%, 3 Years at 46.04%, 1 Year at 82.21%, 6 Month at 27.64%, 3 Month at -0.50% and 1 Month at 4.92%.
