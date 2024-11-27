|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board at its meeting held today has approved the unaudited financial results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. The said Board Meeting commenced at 02:00 p.m. and ended at 6.20 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board at its meeting held today has approved the unaudited financial results for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is attached for your records.
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend if any on Equity shares for the year ended March 31 2024. Please find enclosed financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with recommendation of dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI LODR, 2015, we wish to inform you that Board has today at its meeting, approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023. The said meeting of the Board commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 06:20 p.m. The copy of the said results and Limited Review Report of Auditors is enclosed herewith. These are also being made available on the website of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
