Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board at its meeting held today has approved the unaudited financial results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. The said Board Meeting commenced at 02:00 p.m. and ended at 6.20 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board at its meeting held today has approved the unaudited financial results for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is attached for your records.

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 14 May 2024

GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend if any on Equity shares for the year ended March 31 2024. Please find enclosed financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with recommendation of dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024