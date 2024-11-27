iifl-logo-icon 1
QUICKLINKS FOR Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd News Today

1,541.7
(-3.24%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Glenmark Launches Generic Glaucoma Drug

According to a statement from the firm, the Travoprost ophthalmic solution (0.004% ionic buffered solution) is both bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed medication

27 Nov 2024|12:23 PM
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Posts ₹354.4 Crore Profit in Q2

The company also reported revenue from operations to ₹3433.7 Crore. The EBITDA margin for the quarter that ended on September 30, 2024 stands at 17.5%.

18 Nov 2024|10:45 AM
Glenmark Recalls US Products Over Manufacturing Issues

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, issued a countrywide (US) Class II recall on September 24 this year.

14 Oct 2024|01:22 PM
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' Aurangabad Facility Passes FDA Inspection

This positive outcome indicates compliance with FDA standards and enhances Glenmark's credibility in the pharmaceutical sector.

23 Sep 2024|01:08 PM
Glenmark Shares Surge on Positive FDA Inspection

In conclusion, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued Form 483 with no observations.

23 Sep 2024|12:55 PM
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM
Glenmark Launches Allergy Eye Drops in US, Shares Surge 4%

Revenue from operations grew by 6.9%, reaching ₹3,244.2 Crore compared to ₹3,036 Crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

19 Aug 2024|12:53 PM
Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals divests stake in Glenmark Life after Nirma Acquisition

The sale will be conducted through the stock exchange mechanism, adhering to applicable legal requirements.

11 Jul 2024|01:16 PM
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

