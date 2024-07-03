iifl-logo-icon 1
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Half Yearly Results

1,606.35
(-2.17%)
Jan 8, 2025|01:04:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

6,623.8

5,476.3

6,159.16

6,021.12

5,410.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,623.8

5,476.3

6,159.16

6,021.12

5,410.82

Other Operating Income

54.18

93.36

84.29

79.58

71.72

Other Income

70.91

1,215.9

21.42

495.1

260.77

Total Income

6,748.89

6,785.56

6,264.86

6,595.79

5,743.31

Total Expenditure

5,487.86

5,797.47

5,721.25

5,994.6

4,719.48

PBIDT

1,261.03

988.09

543.61

601.19

1,023.83

Interest

88.06

282.9

233.07

206.24

142.79

PBDT

1,172.97

705.19

310.54

394.95

881.03

Depreciation

238.07

298.41

283.49

286.53

282.65

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

282.79

1,290.29

-174.74

451.84

-35.55

Deferred Tax

-42.61

661.57

90.22

-231.04

144.16

Reported Profit After Tax

694.72

-1,545.09

111.57

-112.38

489.78

Minority Interest After NP

0.24

24.57

43.58

43.35

36.81

Net Profit after Minority Interest

694.48

-1,569.66

67.99

-155.73

452.97

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-126.18

-287.23

-298.89

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

694.48

-1,443.48

355.22

143.16

452.97

EPS (Unit Curr.)

24.61

0

-6.6

0

16.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

28.22

28.22

28.22

28.22

28.22

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.03

18.04

8.82

9.98

18.92

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

10.48

-28.21

1.81

-1.86

9.05

Glenmark Pharma.: Related NEWS

Glenmark Launches Generic Glaucoma Drug

Glenmark Launches Generic Glaucoma Drug

27 Nov 2024|12:23 PM

According to a statement from the firm, the Travoprost ophthalmic solution (0.004% ionic buffered solution) is both bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed medication

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Posts ₹354.4 Crore Profit in Q2

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Posts ₹354.4 Crore Profit in Q2

18 Nov 2024|10:45 AM

The company also reported revenue from operations to ₹3433.7 Crore. The EBITDA margin for the quarter that ended on September 30, 2024 stands at 17.5%.

Glenmark Recalls US Products Over Manufacturing Issues

Glenmark Recalls US Products Over Manufacturing Issues

14 Oct 2024|01:22 PM

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, issued a countrywide (US) Class II recall on September 24 this year.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' Aurangabad Facility Passes FDA Inspection

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' Aurangabad Facility Passes FDA Inspection

23 Sep 2024|01:08 PM

This positive outcome indicates compliance with FDA standards and enhances Glenmark's credibility in the pharmaceutical sector.

Glenmark Shares Surge on Positive FDA Inspection

Glenmark Shares Surge on Positive FDA Inspection

23 Sep 2024|12:55 PM

In conclusion, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued Form 483 with no observations.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Glenmark Launches Allergy Eye Drops in US, Shares Surge 4%

Glenmark Launches Allergy Eye Drops in US, Shares Surge 4%

19 Aug 2024|12:53 PM

Revenue from operations grew by 6.9%, reaching ₹3,244.2 Crore compared to ₹3,036 Crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals divests stake in Glenmark Life after Nirma Acquisition

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals divests stake in Glenmark Life after Nirma Acquisition

11 Jul 2024|01:16 PM

The sale will be conducted through the stock exchange mechanism, adhering to applicable legal requirements.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

