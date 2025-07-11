Top Stocks for Today - 11th July 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Consultancy Services: The business posted a 6% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit at ₹12,760 Crore in the quarter ended June 2025. This beats analyst expectations. Revenue for the quarter under review slipped 1.6% on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis to ₹63,437 Crore. The business reported an EBIT of ₹15,514 Crore. EBITDA margin came in at 24.5%. The board declared a ₹11/share dividend.

IREDA: The business announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025 and posted a net profit of ₹247 Crore. This was 35.70% y-o-y lower against the previous corresponding quarter. The business said that its revenue from operations registered a 28.90% y-o-y growth at ₹1,947 Crore. However, gross NPA increased to 4.13% in the June quarter as compared to 2.45% in the year-ago period. The business said that its net NPA increased from 1.35% to 2.05%.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG business announced that it has named Priya Nair as its next CEO and MD. Her appointment shall be effective from August 1, 2025. She is currently the President of Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever. She will also join the HUL board and will be a part of the Unilever Leadership Executive.

Glenmark Pharma: The business said that its subsidiary IGI Therapeutics has entered into an exclusive licensing pact with AbbVie for its lead asset ISB 2001.

Birla Corporation: The company has been announced as the ‘Preferred Bidder’ for the Tadas Limestone Block-II in Nagaur district, Rajasthan. The block is spread across 160.39 hectares.

