NSE
BSE
Company Name
Listing Date
Listing Price
Listing Volume
Volume
|Shri Ahimsa
|02-Apr, 2025
|140.00
|34,56,000
|1,74,000
|ATC Energies
|02-Apr, 2025
|107.00
|3,80,400
|1,72,800
|Rapid Fleet
|28-Mar, 2025
|195.00
|2,03,400
|1,26,000
|Active Infra.
|28-Mar, 2025
|181.00
|4,24,200
|3,000
|Grand Continent
|27-Mar, 2025
|112.90
|8,37,600
|1,04,400
Open
Upcoming
Closed
23-Apr, 2025 to 25-Apr, 2025
Tankup Engineers Ltd
Offer Price (₹)
133
Issue Size (₹)
18.55 - 19.53
Issue Type
Book Building - SME
Issue Size (₹)
18.55 - 19.53
High Performers
Low Performers
Company Name
List Price
List Date
Issue Price
LTP (%Chg)
KRN Heat Exchan
470.00
03 Oct 2024
220.00
782.7
(66.53%)
AWFIS Space
432.25
30 May 2024
383.00
659.25
(52.51%)
Zinka Logistics
279.05
22 Nov 2024
273.00
406.25
(45.58%)
Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
314.30
15 May 2024
315.00
455.55
(44.94%)
Diffusion Eng
188.00
04 Oct 2024
168.00
252.05
(34.06%)
Initial public offerings are important milestones for companies in terms of their debut on the stock market, as they offer investors an opportunity to purchase shares in the company for the first time. The latest IPOs are those that have only recently announced the news of their public status. You should keep a look at financial news platforms, stock exchange websites, or brokerages like IIFL to remain aware of the latest IPOs in the market.
When an IPO is listed on the stock exchange, shares of the company become available for public trading. The listing procedure is quite attention-grabbing and volatile in the early trading days. The share price is sensitive to the supply-demand dynamics. Early trading relates to investor opinions about valuations and growth prospects, as well as their position in the market. Therefore, if an IPO is highly anticipated, demand can outstrip supply, causing a price surge. On the flip side, in case the market performs poorly, then the stock price might decline.
The book-building process generally determines the offer price of a new IPO on the listing day. In that process, institutional and retail investors submit their bids in a range given by the underwriters and the issuing company of the IPO. The nature of the bids determines the final offer price. Once listed, the market forces then come into play, and the share price of the stock reflects investor demand and other conditions in the external market.
Several factors determine what the opening price of shares will be at the time of listing. Market sentiment, growth prospects of the company, financial health, and overall economic conditions play critical roles in determining what happens to the stock. Investor interest can drive the opening price above the IPO offering, and the opposite can make the stock list below the offer.
A successful IPO would usually have a share price that's steady or moving upward within weeks after listing. Many important indicators indicate whether an IPO has succeeded:
In general, the prices of new IPOs fluctuate much more than established stocks. Since there are no historical records to draw upon for their performance, the prices of these newly floated stocks move dramatically as market sentiments and expectations of different investors go skyward. In contrast, established stocks tend to have a relatively more stable price movement because of the well-established track record, financial statements, or business models.
Newly listed IPOs can be accessed from stock exchange websites, financial news portals, or IPO tracking apps. Even some brokerage platforms like IIFL Securities provide information on the new IPO as well as the one that is awaiting listing.
Yes, you can buy shares on listing day. However, the listing price may not necessarily match the IPO price since market dynamics decide the trading price.
Historical IPO performance can be seen on financial or stock exchange websites. Some investment platforms also provide IPO performance data for analysis.
To prepare for upcoming IPO offerings, thoroughly research the company's financials, business model, and industry standing. Analyse the prospectus to gauge growth potential, its risks and establish a clear investment strategy aligned with your monetary objectives. Confirm your demat account is active and funded, and remain updated on IPO dates and application processes.
Indeed, a Demat account is essential for investing in IPOs as it retains the shares in electronic form. Without a Demat account, one cannot enter a new IPO, as allotted shares are directly credited to your Demat account, rendering it a crucial necessity.
