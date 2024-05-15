iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Recently Listed IPOs

NEWLY LISTED IPOS

NSE

BSE

Company Name
Listing Date
Listing Price
Listing Volume
Volume
Shri Ahimsa02-Apr, 2025140.0034,56,0001,74,000
ATC Energies02-Apr, 2025107.003,80,4001,72,800
Rapid Fleet28-Mar, 2025195.002,03,4001,26,000
Active Infra.28-Mar, 2025181.004,24,2003,000
Grand Continent27-Mar, 2025112.908,37,6001,04,400

IPO / FPO ISSUES

Open

Upcoming

Closed

23-Apr, 2025 to 25-Apr, 2025

Tankup Engineers Ltd

Offer Price (₹)

133

Issue Size (₹)

18.55 - 19.53

Issue Type

Book Building - SME

Issue Size (₹)

18.55 - 19.53

View All Open IPOs

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

download-app-img

New IPOs Listing Performance

High Performers

Low Performers

Company Name
List Price
List Date
Issue Price
LTP (%Chg)

KRN Heat Exchan

470.00

03 Oct 2024

220.00

782.7

(66.53%)

AWFIS Space

432.25

30 May 2024

383.00

659.25

(52.51%)

Zinka Logistics

279.05

22 Nov 2024

273.00

406.25

(45.58%)

Aadhar Hsg. Fin.

314.30

15 May 2024

315.00

455.55

(44.94%)

Diffusion Eng

188.00

04 Oct 2024

168.00

252.05

(34.06%)

View All Top Performance

What Are the Latest IPOs?

Initial public offerings are important milestones for companies in terms of their debut on the stock market, as they offer investors an opportunity to purchase shares in the company for the first time. The latest IPOs are those that have only recently announced the news of their public status. You should keep a look at financial news platforms, stock exchange websites, or brokerages like IIFL to remain aware of the latest IPOs in the market.

What Happens After an IPO is Listed?

When an IPO is listed on the stock exchange, shares of the company become available for public trading. The listing procedure is quite attention-grabbing and volatile in the early trading days. The share price is sensitive to the supply-demand dynamics. Early trading relates to investor opinions about valuations and growth prospects, as well as their position in the market. Therefore, if an IPO is highly anticipated, demand can outstrip supply, causing a price surge. On the flip side, in case the market performs poorly, then the stock price might decline.

How Is the Share Price of a New IPO Determined on Listing Day?

The book-building process generally determines the offer price of a new IPO on the listing day. In that process, institutional and retail investors submit their bids in a range given by the underwriters and the issuing company of the IPO. The nature of the bids determines the final offer price. Once listed, the market forces then come into play, and the share price of the stock reflects investor demand and other conditions in the external market.

Several factors determine what the opening price of shares will be at the time of listing. Market sentiment, growth prospects of the company, financial health, and overall economic conditions play critical roles in determining what happens to the stock. Investor interest can drive the opening price above the IPO offering, and the opposite can make the stock list below the offer.

What Are the Signs of a Successful IPO in the First Few Weeks?

A successful IPO would usually have a share price that's steady or moving upward within weeks after listing. Many important indicators indicate whether an IPO has succeeded:

  1. Strong Opening Price:

    More often than not, a successful IPO will open at or above its offer price.

  2. Sustained Demand:

    Any interest at both the institutional and retail levels in the first few days after listing indicates the degree of confidence the investors have in the company's performance in the future.

  3. Positive Media and Analyst Coverage:

    Reports from financial analysts that are good and favorable media coverage propel the stock of the company.

  4. Stable or Growing Market Cap:

    A company that maintains and/or grows the market capitalization post-listing will be considered successful.

How Do New IPOs Perform Compared to Established Stocks?

In general, the prices of new IPOs fluctuate much more than established stocks. Since there are no historical records to draw upon for their performance, the prices of these newly floated stocks move dramatically as market sentiments and expectations of different investors go skyward. In contrast, established stocks tend to have a relatively more stable price movement because of the well-established track record, financial statements, or business models.

FAQs on Recent IPO

How do I find a Newly listed IPO?

Newly listed IPOs can be accessed from stock exchange websites, financial news portals, or IPO tracking apps. Even some brokerage platforms like IIFL Securities provide information on the new IPO as well as the one that is awaiting listing.

Can I buy shares on listing day?

Yes, you can buy shares on listing day. However, the listing price may not necessarily match the IPO price since market dynamics decide the trading price.

Where can I find historical IPO performance?

Historical IPO performance can be seen on financial or stock exchange websites. Some investment platforms also provide IPO performance data for analysis.

How should I get ready for upcoming IPOs?

To prepare for upcoming IPO offerings, thoroughly research the company's financials, business model, and industry standing. Analyse the prospectus to gauge growth potential, its risks and establish a clear investment strategy aligned with your monetary objectives. Confirm your demat account is active and funded, and remain updated on IPO dates and application processes.

Is a Demat account required for IPO investment?

Indeed, a Demat account is essential for investing in IPOs as it retains the shares in electronic form. Without a Demat account, one cannot enter a new IPO, as allotted shares are directly credited to your Demat account, rendering it a crucial necessity.

download-app-img

QUICK LINKS

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.