SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹360
Prev. Close₹356.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.96
Day's High₹360
Day's Low₹360
52 Week's High₹489.96
52 Week's Low₹193.05
Book Value₹93.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,347.35
P/E60.47
EPS5.9
Divi. Yield0.1
Diffusion Engineers' IPO received a strong response from investors, with an overall subscription rate of approximately 115 times at closing.
In addition to manufacturing, the company offers specialized repair and reconditioning services for heavy machinery and equipment.
As of 15:18 p.m., the QIB portion was subscribed 60.29 times while the NII portion was subscribed 183.6 times.
Diffusion Engineers shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, October 4, 2024.
The public issue will close on September 30, 2024, with the anchor book opening for a day on September 25.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.02
3.74
3.74
3.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
150.3
132.93
114.66
101.17
Net Worth
178.32
136.67
118.4
104.91
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
278.14
254.88
204.59
155.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
278.14
254.88
204.59
155.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.78
6.92
5.03
4.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
PRASHANT GARG
Non Executive Director
Nitin Garg
Non Executive Director
Chitra Garg
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Trigunayat
Independent Director
Sherry Oommen
Independent Director
Deepali Bendre
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chanchal Jaiswal
Reports by Diffusion Engineers Ltd
Summary
Diffusion Engineers Limited was incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 with the name Diffusion Engineers Private Limited pursuant to certificate of incorporation dated November 05, 1982 issued by Registrar of Companies, at Maharashtra. Further, pursuant to resolutions passed by the companies Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 06, 1995 and by the Shareholders at the extra-ordinary general meeting held on May 17, 1995, the Company was converted into a public limited company. Consequently, the companies name was changed to Diffusion Engineers Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 03, 1995, was issued.The company is engaged in the business of providing engineering solutions to customers both in domestic and international market. The Company has been in existence for over four decades and provides a wide range of products and services including manufacture of special welding consumables, wear plates and heavy engineering equipment for core industries and provide special and customized repairs and reconditioning services of heavy machinery and equipment. The company ia also involved in trading of anti-wear powders and welding and cutting machinery. The company provides super conditioning process at the companies manufacturing facilities, a surface treatment solution for machine components that greatly improves wear resistance, eliminates stress and increases their repair ability leading to extended life of industrial parts resu
Read More
The Diffusion Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹360 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diffusion Engineers Ltd is ₹1347.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Diffusion Engineers Ltd is 60.47 and 3.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diffusion Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diffusion Engineers Ltd is ₹193.05 and ₹489.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Diffusion Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 75.44% and 1 Month at 6.75%.
