Diffusion Engineers Ltd Share Price

360
(1.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:07 AM

  • Open360
  • Day's High360
  • 52 Wk High489.96
  • Prev. Close356.45
  • Day's Low360
  • 52 Wk Low 193.05
  • Turnover (lac)1.96
  • P/E60.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value93.92
  • EPS5.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,347.35
  • Div. Yield0.1
No Records Found

Diffusion Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

360

Prev. Close

356.45

Turnover(Lac.)

1.96

Day's High

360

Day's Low

360

52 Week's High

489.96

52 Week's Low

193.05

Book Value

93.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,347.35

P/E

60.47

EPS

5.9

Divi. Yield

0.1

Diffusion Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Diffusion Engineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Diffusion Engineers Shares Soar on Debut

Diffusion Engineers Shares Soar on Debut

4 Oct 2024|03:19 PM

Diffusion Engineers' IPO received a strong response from investors, with an overall subscription rate of approximately 115 times at closing.

Diffusion Engineers lists at 15% premium on NSE

Diffusion Engineers lists at 15% premium on NSE

4 Oct 2024|09:58 AM

In addition to manufacturing, the company offers specialized repair and reconditioning services for heavy machinery and equipment.

Diffusion Engineers IPO subscribed 94 times

Diffusion Engineers IPO subscribed 94 times

30 Sep 2024|03:21 PM

As of 15:18 p.m., the QIB portion was subscribed 60.29 times while the NII portion was subscribed 183.6 times.

Diffusion Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 2, September 27, 2024

Diffusion Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 2, September 27, 2024

27 Sep 2024|01:52 PM

Diffusion Engineers shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, October 4, 2024.

Diffusion Engineers IPO Opens September 26

Diffusion Engineers IPO Opens September 26

25 Sep 2024|01:37 PM

The public issue will close on September 30, 2024, with the anchor book opening for a day on September 25.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Diffusion Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:32 AM
Oct-2024Oct-2024Apr-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.70%

Non-Promoter- 11.48%

Institutions: 11.48%

Non-Institutions: 18.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Diffusion Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28.02

3.74

3.74

3.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

150.3

132.93

114.66

101.17

Net Worth

178.32

136.67

118.4

104.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

278.14

254.88

204.59

155.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

278.14

254.88

204.59

155.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.78

6.92

5.03

4.01

View Annually Results

Diffusion Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Diffusion Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

PRASHANT GARG

Non Executive Director

Nitin Garg

Non Executive Director

Chitra Garg

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Trigunayat

Independent Director

Sherry Oommen

Independent Director

Deepali Bendre

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chanchal Jaiswal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Diffusion Engineers Ltd

Summary

Diffusion Engineers Limited was incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 with the name Diffusion Engineers Private Limited pursuant to certificate of incorporation dated November 05, 1982 issued by Registrar of Companies, at Maharashtra. Further, pursuant to resolutions passed by the companies Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 06, 1995 and by the Shareholders at the extra-ordinary general meeting held on May 17, 1995, the Company was converted into a public limited company. Consequently, the companies name was changed to Diffusion Engineers Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 03, 1995, was issued.The company is engaged in the business of providing engineering solutions to customers both in domestic and international market. The Company has been in existence for over four decades and provides a wide range of products and services including manufacture of special welding consumables, wear plates and heavy engineering equipment for core industries and provide special and customized repairs and reconditioning services of heavy machinery and equipment. The company ia also involved in trading of anti-wear powders and welding and cutting machinery. The company provides super conditioning process at the companies manufacturing facilities, a surface treatment solution for machine components that greatly improves wear resistance, eliminates stress and increases their repair ability leading to extended life of industrial parts resu
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Diffusion Engineers Ltd share price today?

The Diffusion Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹360 today.

What is the Market Cap of Diffusion Engineers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diffusion Engineers Ltd is ₹1347.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Diffusion Engineers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Diffusion Engineers Ltd is 60.47 and 3.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Diffusion Engineers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diffusion Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diffusion Engineers Ltd is ₹193.05 and ₹489.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Diffusion Engineers Ltd?

Diffusion Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 75.44% and 1 Month at 6.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Diffusion Engineers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Diffusion Engineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.70 %
Institutions - 11.48 %
Public - 18.82 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Diffusion Engineers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

