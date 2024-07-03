iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Federal Bank Ltd Share Price

197.53
(-3.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open205.3
  • Day's High205.64
  • 52 Wk High217
  • Prev. Close205.25
  • Day's Low195.66
  • 52 Wk Low 139.4
  • Turnover (lac)14,305.79
  • P/E12.67
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value126.95
  • EPS16.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)48,483.6
  • Div. Yield0.58
View All Historical Data
Loading...
View More Futures

Federal Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

205.3

Prev. Close

205.25

Turnover(Lac.)

14,305.79

Day's High

205.64

Day's Low

195.66

52 Week's High

217

52 Week's Low

139.4

Book Value

126.95

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

48,483.6

P/E

12.67

EPS

16.21

Divi. Yield

0.58

Federal Bank Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Federal Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Oct 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Read More
Federal Bank Soars: Net Profit Jumps 18% to ₹1,009 Crore

Federal Bank Soars: Net Profit Jumps 18% to ₹1,009 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2024|01:49 PM

The bank also announced that its board has approved a fund raise of up to ₹6,000 Crore using various securities.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Federal Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 74.15%

Institutions: 74.15%

Non-Institutions: 24.83%

Custodian: 1.00%

Read More
Share Price

Federal Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

487.07

423.24

420.51

399.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28,607.35

21,083

18,373.33

15,725.23

Net Worth

29,094.42

21,506.24

18,793.84

16,124.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1,840.17

-34.06

3,913.85

1,286.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

View Annually Results

Federal Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Federal Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Part Time Chairman

Abhaya Prasad Hota

Independent Director

Siddhartha Sengupta

Independent Director

Manoj Fadnis

Senior Vice President & CS

Samir Pravinbhai Rajdev

Executive Director

Shalini Warrier

Independent Director

Sudarshan Sen

Independent Director

VARSHA VASANT PURANDARE

Independent Director

SANKARSHAN BASU

Independent Director

Ramanand Mundkur

Executive Director

Harsh Dugar

Independent Director

Elias George

Managing Director & CEO

K V S Manian

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Federal Bank Ltd

Summary

Federal Bank Limited is one of the major Indian commercial banks in the private sector headquartered at Aluva, Kerala. The Bank operates in four segments: treasury operations, wholesale banking, retail banking and other banking operations. Treasury operations include investment and trading in securities, shares and debentures. The Banks products and services include working capital, term finance, trade finance, specialized corporate finance products, structured finance, foreign exchange, syndication services and electronic banking requirements. The Bank has its representative offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).The Bank offer its customers, a variety of services such as Internet banking, Mobile banking, On-line bill payment, Online fee collection, depository services, Cash Management Services, merchant banking services, insurance, mutual fund products and many more as part of its strategy to position itself as a financial super market and to enhance customer convenience.The Federal Bank Limited was incorporated on April 23, 1931 as Travancore Federal Bank Limited to cater to the banking needs of Travancore Province. It embarked on a phase of sustained growth under the leadership of Late K.P. Hormis. The Bank has a network of 1282 branches in India and provides retail and corporate banking, para banking activities such as debit and credit card, third party product distribution etc., treasury and fo
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Federal Bank Ltd share price today?

The Federal Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹197.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of Federal Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Federal Bank Ltd is ₹48483.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Federal Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Federal Bank Ltd is 12.67 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Federal Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Federal Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Federal Bank Ltd is ₹139.4 and ₹217 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Federal Bank Ltd?

Federal Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.68%, 3 Years at 33.02%, 1 Year at 35.26%, 6 Month at 13.11%, 3 Month at 5.91% and 1 Month at -2.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Federal Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Federal Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 74.16 %
Public - 24.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Federal Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.