SectorBanks
Open₹205.3
Prev. Close₹205.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹14,305.79
Day's High₹205.64
Day's Low₹195.66
52 Week's High₹217
52 Week's Low₹139.4
Book Value₹126.95
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)48,483.6
P/E12.67
EPS16.21
Divi. Yield0.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
487.07
423.24
420.51
399.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28,607.35
21,083
18,373.33
15,725.23
Net Worth
29,094.42
21,506.24
18,793.84
16,124.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1,840.17
-34.06
3,913.85
1,286.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Part Time Chairman
Abhaya Prasad Hota
Independent Director
Siddhartha Sengupta
Independent Director
Manoj Fadnis
Senior Vice President & CS
Samir Pravinbhai Rajdev
Executive Director
Shalini Warrier
Independent Director
Sudarshan Sen
Independent Director
VARSHA VASANT PURANDARE
Independent Director
SANKARSHAN BASU
Independent Director
Ramanand Mundkur
Executive Director
Harsh Dugar
Independent Director
Elias George
Managing Director & CEO
K V S Manian
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Federal Bank Limited is one of the major Indian commercial banks in the private sector headquartered at Aluva, Kerala. The Bank operates in four segments: treasury operations, wholesale banking, retail banking and other banking operations. Treasury operations include investment and trading in securities, shares and debentures. The Banks products and services include working capital, term finance, trade finance, specialized corporate finance products, structured finance, foreign exchange, syndication services and electronic banking requirements. The Bank has its representative offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).The Bank offer its customers, a variety of services such as Internet banking, Mobile banking, On-line bill payment, Online fee collection, depository services, Cash Management Services, merchant banking services, insurance, mutual fund products and many more as part of its strategy to position itself as a financial super market and to enhance customer convenience.The Federal Bank Limited was incorporated on April 23, 1931 as Travancore Federal Bank Limited to cater to the banking needs of Travancore Province. It embarked on a phase of sustained growth under the leadership of Late K.P. Hormis. The Bank has a network of 1282 branches in India and provides retail and corporate banking, para banking activities such as debit and credit card, third party product distribution etc., treasury and fo
The Federal Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹197.53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Federal Bank Ltd is ₹48483.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Federal Bank Ltd is 12.67 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Federal Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Federal Bank Ltd is ₹139.4 and ₹217 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Federal Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.68%, 3 Years at 33.02%, 1 Year at 35.26%, 6 Month at 13.11%, 3 Month at 5.91% and 1 Month at -2.24%.
