Summary

Federal Bank Limited is one of the major Indian commercial banks in the private sector headquartered at Aluva, Kerala. The Bank operates in four segments: treasury operations, wholesale banking, retail banking and other banking operations. Treasury operations include investment and trading in securities, shares and debentures. The Banks products and services include working capital, term finance, trade finance, specialized corporate finance products, structured finance, foreign exchange, syndication services and electronic banking requirements. The Bank has its representative offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).The Bank offer its customers, a variety of services such as Internet banking, Mobile banking, On-line bill payment, Online fee collection, depository services, Cash Management Services, merchant banking services, insurance, mutual fund products and many more as part of its strategy to position itself as a financial super market and to enhance customer convenience.The Federal Bank Limited was incorporated on April 23, 1931 as Travancore Federal Bank Limited to cater to the banking needs of Travancore Province. It embarked on a phase of sustained growth under the leadership of Late K.P. Hormis. The Bank has a network of 1282 branches in India and provides retail and corporate banking, para banking activities such as debit and credit card, third party product distribution etc., treasury and fo

