Federal Bank Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1,840.17
-34.06
3,913.85
1,286.62
Other operating items
Operating
1,840.17
-34.06
3,913.85
1,286.62
Capital expenditure
77.03
161.88
109.7
85.45
Free cash flow
1,917.2
127.81
4,023.55
1,372.07
Equity raised
16,501.18
15,607.02
14,535.06
13,144.19
Investing
3,040.6
4,586.67
-3,549.03
2,963.26
Financing
1,77,619.02
1,52,803.03
1,27,176.55
1,17,847.11
Dividends paid
155.16
120.33
188.46
171.06
Net in cash
1,99,233.16
1,73,244.86
1,42,374.59
1,35,497.69
