Federal Bank Names Srinivasan P to Lead Business Initiatives in Wholesale Banking

Federal Bank on Thursday said it has appointed Srinivasan P as Executive Vice President and Head of Business Initiatives (Wholesale Banking). The appointment is effective August 28, 2025.

Srinivasan is a senior banking professional with more than two decades of experience across corporate banking, trade finance, risk management and digital initiatives. He has held leadership positions in business development, client acquisition, deal structuring and policy frameworks, with a focus on strengthening wholesale banking operations.

Prior to joining Federal Bank, he served as Regional Head – Multinational Corporates Coverage at HDFC Bank. Earlier in his career, he also worked with ABN AMRO Central Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. He holds an MBA and a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering.

Federal Bank said Srinivasan’s background in lending, treasury solutions, and strategic growth initiatives, along with his experience working with regulators and technology teams, will help drive the bank’s wholesale banking strategy.

