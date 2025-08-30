iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Federal Bank Names Srinivasan P to Lead Business Initiatives in Wholesale Banking

30 Aug 2025 , 09:10 PM

Federal Bank on Thursday said it has appointed Srinivasan P as Executive Vice President and Head of Business Initiatives (Wholesale Banking). The appointment is effective August 28, 2025.

Srinivasan is a senior banking professional with more than two decades of experience across corporate banking, trade finance, risk management and digital initiatives. He has held leadership positions in business development, client acquisition, deal structuring and policy frameworks, with a focus on strengthening wholesale banking operations.

Prior to joining Federal Bank, he served as Regional Head – Multinational Corporates Coverage at HDFC Bank. Earlier in his career, he also worked with ABN AMRO Central Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. He holds an MBA and a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering.

Federal Bank said Srinivasan’s background in lending, treasury solutions, and strategic growth initiatives, along with his experience working with regulators and technology teams, will help drive the bank’s wholesale banking strategy.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Appointment news
  • Bank News
  • Federal Bank
  • Federal Bank news
  • Indian Market News
  • stocks to watch
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Hitachi Energy Expands Mysuru Plant with ₹300 Crore Investment in Insulation Materials

Hitachi Energy Expands Mysuru Plant with ₹300 Crore Investment in Insulation Materials

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|09:24 PM
Shukra Pharma Secures MEA-Backed Contract to Deliver Medicines and Kits to Afghanistan

Shukra Pharma Secures MEA-Backed Contract to Deliver Medicines and Kits to Afghanistan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|09:18 PM
Federal Bank Names Srinivasan P to Lead Business Initiatives in Wholesale Banking

Federal Bank Names Srinivasan P to Lead Business Initiatives in Wholesale Banking

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|09:10 PM
AGI Infra to Acquire 60% Stake in WorldNext Realty for ₹30 Crore

AGI Infra to Acquire 60% Stake in WorldNext Realty for ₹30 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|08:20 PM
Mahindra Lifespace Appoints Parijat Dey as Chief Technology Officer

Mahindra Lifespace Appoints Parijat Dey as Chief Technology Officer

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|08:15 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.