iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price

1,240.5
(-0.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,253.95
  • Day's High1,262
  • 52 Wk High1,608.8
  • Prev. Close1,251.15
  • Day's Low1,239.05
  • 52 Wk Low 1,201.5
  • Turnover (lac)65,395.92
  • P/E46.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value391.96
  • EPS27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16,78,690.4
  • Div. Yield0.4
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open2,955
  • Day's High2,995
  • Spot2,988.35
  • Prev. Close2,989.5
  • Day's Low2,951.25
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot250
  • OI(Chg %)18,38,750 (28.07%)
  • Roll Over%5.41
  • Roll Cost1.01
  • Traded Vol.83,59,250 (-35.81%)
View More Futures

Reliance Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refineries

Open

1,253.95

Prev. Close

1,251.15

Turnover(Lac.)

65,395.92

Day's High

1,262

Day's Low

1,239.05

52 Week's High

1,608.8

52 Week's Low

1,201.5

Book Value

391.96

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16,78,690.4

P/E

46.35

EPS

27

Divi. Yield

0.4

Reliance Industries Ltd Corporate Action

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

Reliance Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Viacom18 Becomes Fully Owned by Reliance Industries

Viacom18 Becomes Fully Owned by Reliance Industries

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jan 2025|02:02 PM

Till date, shareholding in Viacom18 has been constituted to be held 70.49% by RIL, 13.54% by Network18 and 15.97% by Bodhi Tree Systems.

Read More
Reliance Buys Karkinos Healthcare for ₹375 Crore to Advance Cancer Care

Reliance Buys Karkinos Healthcare for ₹375 Crore to Advance Cancer Care

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Dec 2024|03:39 PM

The deal consists of ₹10 crore equity shares and ₹365 crore in optionally fully convertible debentures.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

Read More
Reliance Industries picks up 74% stake in Navi Mumbai IIA

Reliance Industries picks up 74% stake in Navi Mumbai IIA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

On December 13, 2024, 57,12,39,588 equity shares of NMIIA were purchased at ₹28.50 per share, completing the transaction.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2024|07:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Reliance Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:21 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.10%

Non-Promoter- 37.70%

Institutions: 37.70%

Non-Institutions: 10.92%

Custodian: 2.25%

Read More
Share Price

Reliance Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6,766

6,766

6,765

46,288

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,08,330

4,72,312

4,64,762

4,28,195

Net Worth

5,15,096

4,79,078

4,71,527

4,74,483

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

4,23,703

2,45,667

3,36,953

3,71,616

yoy growth (%)

72.47

-27.09

-9.32

28.12

Raw materials

-3,23,581

-1,76,173

-2,44,711

-2,70,283

As % of sales

76.36

71.71

72.62

72.73

Employee costs

-5,426

-5,024

-6,067

-5,834

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

46,786

22,908

44,561

47,367

Depreciation

-10,276

-9,199

-9,728

-10,558

Tax paid

-7,702

4,732

-9,413

-12,204

Working capital

-4,953

1,05,344

-64,686

19,552

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

72.47

-27.09

-9.32

28.12

Op profit growth

56.15

-36.58

-10.23

13.74

EBIT growth

42.92

-30.96

-0.79

13.37

Net profit growth

22.35

3.36

-12.11

4.61

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

10,00,122

9,74,864

7,92,756

5,39,238

6,59,997

Excise Duty

99,058

97,029

92,794

72,314

62,462

Net Sales

9,01,064

8,77,835

6,99,962

4,66,924

5,97,535

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16,057

12,176

18,063

22,485

13,271

View Annually Results

Reliance Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Reliance Industries Ltd

RELIANCE

1,251.15

46.3516,93,373.027,7130.41,30,108387.45

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

IOC

138.14

13.261,95,155.51180.018.471,73,847.58123.66

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

BPCL

296.4

9.061,28,571.612,397.236.981,02,790.39175.89

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

HINDPETRO

413.05

20.1787,910.99631.185.0899,413.16189.01

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

MRPL

149.53

28.6526,157.54-682.322.0124,967.8770.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Reliance Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mukesh D Ambani

Executive Director

Nikhil Meswani

Executive Director

Hital R Meswani

Executive Director

PMS Prasad

Independent Director

Raminder Singh Gujral

Independent Director

Shumeet Banerji

Independent Director

Arundhati Bhattacharya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Savithri Parekh

Non Executive Director

K V Choudhary

Independent Director

His Excellency Yasir Othman H. Al Rumayyan

Independent Director

K V Kamath

Non Executive Director

ISHA MUKESH AMBANI

Non Executive Director

AKASH MUKESH AMBANI

Non Executive Director

Anant M. Ambani

Independent Director

H Khaitan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Reliance Industries Ltd

Summary

Reliance Industries Limited is Indias largest private sector company on all major financial parameters. In 2004, Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first Indian private sector organisation to be listed in the Fortune Global 500 list. The Company operates world-class manufacturing facilities across the country at Allahabad, Barabanki, Dahej, Hazira, Hoshiarpur, Jamnagar, Nagothane, Nagpur, Naroda, Patalganga, Silvassa and Vadodara. The Company is engaged in activities spanning across hydrocarbon exploration and production, Oil to Chemicals, Retail and Digital Services.Reliance Industries activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and telecommunications. The petrochemicals segment includes production and marketing operations of petrochemical products. The refining segment includes production and marketing operations of the petroleum products. The oil and gas segment includes exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The other segment of the company includes textile, retail business and special economic zone (SEZ) development. In year 1966, Reliance Industries Limited was founded by Shri Dhirubhai H. Ambani. The Company was started as a small textile manufacturer unit. On May 8, 1973 RIL was incorporated and conformed their name as RIL in the year 1985. Over the years, the company has transformed their business from manufacturing of textiles products into a petrochemical major. Th
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Reliance Industries Ltd share price today?

The Reliance Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1240.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Reliance Industries Ltd is ₹1678690.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Reliance Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Reliance Industries Ltd is 46.35 and 3.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Reliance Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Reliance Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Reliance Industries Ltd is ₹1201.5 and ₹1608.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Reliance Industries Ltd?

Reliance Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.60%, 3 Years at 4.67%, 1 Year at -3.14%, 6 Month at -19.41%, 3 Month at -11.08% and 1 Month at -5.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Reliance Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Reliance Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.11 %
Institutions - 37.71 %
Public - 10.93 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Reliance Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.