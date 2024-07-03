Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRefineries
Open₹1,253.95
Prev. Close₹1,251.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹65,395.92
Day's High₹1,262
Day's Low₹1,239.05
52 Week's High₹1,608.8
52 Week's Low₹1,201.5
Book Value₹391.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16,78,690.4
P/E46.35
EPS27
Divi. Yield0.4
Till date, shareholding in Viacom18 has been constituted to be held 70.49% by RIL, 13.54% by Network18 and 15.97% by Bodhi Tree Systems.Read More
The deal consists of ₹10 crore equity shares and ₹365 crore in optionally fully convertible debentures.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.Read More
On December 13, 2024, 57,12,39,588 equity shares of NMIIA were purchased at ₹28.50 per share, completing the transaction.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6,766
6,766
6,765
46,288
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,08,330
4,72,312
4,64,762
4,28,195
Net Worth
5,15,096
4,79,078
4,71,527
4,74,483
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
4,23,703
2,45,667
3,36,953
3,71,616
yoy growth (%)
72.47
-27.09
-9.32
28.12
Raw materials
-3,23,581
-1,76,173
-2,44,711
-2,70,283
As % of sales
76.36
71.71
72.62
72.73
Employee costs
-5,426
-5,024
-6,067
-5,834
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
46,786
22,908
44,561
47,367
Depreciation
-10,276
-9,199
-9,728
-10,558
Tax paid
-7,702
4,732
-9,413
-12,204
Working capital
-4,953
1,05,344
-64,686
19,552
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
72.47
-27.09
-9.32
28.12
Op profit growth
56.15
-36.58
-10.23
13.74
EBIT growth
42.92
-30.96
-0.79
13.37
Net profit growth
22.35
3.36
-12.11
4.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
10,00,122
9,74,864
7,92,756
5,39,238
6,59,997
Excise Duty
99,058
97,029
92,794
72,314
62,462
Net Sales
9,01,064
8,77,835
6,99,962
4,66,924
5,97,535
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16,057
12,176
18,063
22,485
13,271
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Reliance Industries Ltd
RELIANCE
1,251.15
|46.35
|16,93,373.02
|7,713
|0.4
|1,30,108
|387.45
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
IOC
138.14
|13.26
|1,95,155.51
|180.01
|8.47
|1,73,847.58
|123.66
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
BPCL
296.4
|9.06
|1,28,571.61
|2,397.23
|6.98
|1,02,790.39
|175.89
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
HINDPETRO
413.05
|20.17
|87,910.99
|631.18
|5.08
|99,413.16
|189.01
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
MRPL
149.53
|28.65
|26,157.54
|-682.32
|2.01
|24,967.87
|70.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh D Ambani
Executive Director
Nikhil Meswani
Executive Director
Hital R Meswani
Executive Director
PMS Prasad
Independent Director
Raminder Singh Gujral
Independent Director
Shumeet Banerji
Independent Director
Arundhati Bhattacharya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Savithri Parekh
Non Executive Director
K V Choudhary
Independent Director
His Excellency Yasir Othman H. Al Rumayyan
Independent Director
K V Kamath
Non Executive Director
ISHA MUKESH AMBANI
Non Executive Director
AKASH MUKESH AMBANI
Non Executive Director
Anant M. Ambani
Independent Director
H Khaitan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Reliance Industries Ltd
Summary
Reliance Industries Limited is Indias largest private sector company on all major financial parameters. In 2004, Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first Indian private sector organisation to be listed in the Fortune Global 500 list. The Company operates world-class manufacturing facilities across the country at Allahabad, Barabanki, Dahej, Hazira, Hoshiarpur, Jamnagar, Nagothane, Nagpur, Naroda, Patalganga, Silvassa and Vadodara. The Company is engaged in activities spanning across hydrocarbon exploration and production, Oil to Chemicals, Retail and Digital Services.Reliance Industries activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and telecommunications. The petrochemicals segment includes production and marketing operations of petrochemical products. The refining segment includes production and marketing operations of the petroleum products. The oil and gas segment includes exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The other segment of the company includes textile, retail business and special economic zone (SEZ) development. In year 1966, Reliance Industries Limited was founded by Shri Dhirubhai H. Ambani. The Company was started as a small textile manufacturer unit. On May 8, 1973 RIL was incorporated and conformed their name as RIL in the year 1985. Over the years, the company has transformed their business from manufacturing of textiles products into a petrochemical major. Th
Read More
The Reliance Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1240.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Reliance Industries Ltd is ₹1678690.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Reliance Industries Ltd is 46.35 and 3.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Reliance Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Reliance Industries Ltd is ₹1201.5 and ₹1608.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Reliance Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.60%, 3 Years at 4.67%, 1 Year at -3.14%, 6 Month at -19.41%, 3 Month at -11.08% and 1 Month at -5.45%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.