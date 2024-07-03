Summary

Reliance Industries Limited is Indias largest private sector company on all major financial parameters. In 2004, Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first Indian private sector organisation to be listed in the Fortune Global 500 list. The Company operates world-class manufacturing facilities across the country at Allahabad, Barabanki, Dahej, Hazira, Hoshiarpur, Jamnagar, Nagothane, Nagpur, Naroda, Patalganga, Silvassa and Vadodara. The Company is engaged in activities spanning across hydrocarbon exploration and production, Oil to Chemicals, Retail and Digital Services.Reliance Industries activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and telecommunications. The petrochemicals segment includes production and marketing operations of petrochemical products. The refining segment includes production and marketing operations of the petroleum products. The oil and gas segment includes exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The other segment of the company includes textile, retail business and special economic zone (SEZ) development. In year 1966, Reliance Industries Limited was founded by Shri Dhirubhai H. Ambani. The Company was started as a small textile manufacturer unit. On May 8, 1973 RIL was incorporated and conformed their name as RIL in the year 1985. Over the years, the company has transformed their business from manufacturing of textiles products into a petrochemical major. Th

