Reliance Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6,766
6,766
6,765
46,288
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,08,330
4,72,312
4,64,762
4,28,195
Net Worth
5,15,096
4,79,078
4,71,527
4,74,483
Minority Interest
Debt
2,14,575
2,18,706
1,97,439
2,24,683
Deferred Tax Liability Net
36,753
34,363
31,317
51,091
Total Liabilities
7,66,424
7,32,147
7,00,283
7,50,257
Fixed Assets
3,61,262
3,36,658
2,74,288
3,39,668
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,70,063
3,51,141
4,08,797
3,47,285
Deferred Tax Asset Net
494
395
485
20,303
Networking Capital
-34,643
-17,054
-5,001
37,428
Inventories
85,100
84,756
45,923
37,437
Inventory Days
39.56
55.62
Sundry Debtors
14,740
24,143
14,394
4,159
Debtor Days
12.39
6.17
Other Current Assets
59,230
64,955
1,13,558
1,39,551
Sundry Creditors
-1,42,170
-1,49,507
-1,34,005
-86,999
Creditor Days
115.43
129.25
Other Current Liabilities
-51,543
-41,401
-44,871
-56,720
Cash
69,248
61,007
21,714
5,573
Total Assets
7,66,424
7,32,147
7,00,283
7,50,257
Till date, shareholding in Viacom18 has been constituted to be held 70.49% by RIL, 13.54% by Network18 and 15.97% by Bodhi Tree Systems.Read More
The deal consists of ₹10 crore equity shares and ₹365 crore in optionally fully convertible debentures.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.Read More
On December 13, 2024, 57,12,39,588 equity shares of NMIIA were purchased at ₹28.50 per share, completing the transaction.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.Read More
The subsidiary was formed in the United States on July 2, 2021, and began commercial operations in fiscal year 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.Read More
According to the Chief Minister, the company will invest ₹130 Crore per CBG facility, creating an estimated 2.5 lakh jobs.Read More
Under its renewable energy effort, this will be the company's largest investment outside of Gujarat.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
