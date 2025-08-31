iifl-logo

Reliance to Build 5,50,000-Acre Solar Project in Kutch, Says Mukesh Ambani

31 Aug 2025 , 09:03 PM

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has unveiled plans to set up one of the world’s largest single-site solar power projects in Kutch, Gujarat. The area spread across 5,50,000 acres of arid land. This is nearly three times the size of Singapore. The project is expected to transform India’s renewable energy landscape.

Addressing shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting on Friday, Ambani said the site would install 55 MW of solar modules and 150 MWh of battery containers every day at peak pace, making it among the fastest rollouts globally. Within the next decade, the project could generate enough power to meet almost 10% of India’s electricity needs.

The facility will be integrated with Reliance’s existing marine and land infrastructure at Jamnagar and Kandla, enabling large-scale solar and hydrogen production. Ambani added that Reliance will focus on producing and exporting green ammonia, green methanol and sustainable aviation fuel, with a goal of scaling up to 3 million tonnes per annum of green hydrogen equivalent capacity by 2032.

Reliance’s solar PV manufacturing platform has also become operational, with the first 200 MW of heterojunction technology (HJT) modules already rolling out. These modules deliver higher energy yield, improved temperature performance and lower degradation compared with conventional panels. The facility will expand to 10 GWp of capacity in the near term and eventually 20 GWp, making it the largest integrated solar manufacturing site in the world.

In parallel, the company is building giga factories for batteries and electrolysers. The battery unit will begin operations in 2026 with a capacity of 40 GWh, scalable to 100 GWh. The electrolyser unit is scheduled to start by end-2026 with 3 GW of annual capacity, supporting cost-competitive green hydrogen production.

Ambani said the integration of solar, storage and hydrogen under one ecosystem will bring cost and technology advantages while strengthening supply chain resilience, positioning Reliance as a leader in the global energy transition.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Patel Engineering to Raise ₹90 Crore via NCDs for Growth and Debt Reduction

31 Aug 2025|10:14 PM

31 Aug 2025|10:14 PM
JioHotstar Now World's Second-Biggest Streaming Platform with 300 Million Paid Users, Says Akash Ambani

31 Aug 2025|09:47 PM

31 Aug 2025|09:47 PM
Adani Airports Unveils ₹10,000 Crore Expansion Plan for Lucknow Airport

31 Aug 2025|09:29 PM

31 Aug 2025|09:29 PM
Reliance to Develop 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens in Mumbai

31 Aug 2025|09:19 PM

31 Aug 2025|09:19 PM
LIC Presents ₹7,324 Crore Dividend Cheque to Government of India

31 Aug 2025|09:11 PM

31 Aug 2025|09:11 PM
