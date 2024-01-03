iifl-logo-icon 1
7 reasons why intraday traders lose money in the stock markets

It is estimated that nearly 80-85% of intraday traders end up losing money in the stock markets. Normally, 70% of the intraday traders do not last beyond the first year and 90% do not last beyond the third year.

How to Withdraw Money from Your Trading Account?

A trading account serves as your portal to the dynamic world of financial markets, providing you with the means to engage in transactions involving diverse financial instruments like stocks, currencies, commodities, and an array of other assets. It serves as a repository for your trading capital and accumulated profits.

Difference Between NRE And NRO Account

Know the difference between NRE and NRO account. Learn NRO & NRE accounts meaning, benefits and choose the best account suits your needs. For more visit India Infoline.

How to Open a Trading Account

A Demat account is used to store the different kinds of securities bought by the investor. Meanwhile, a trading account is required to

What is Zero Brokerage Trading Account?

A zero brokerage trading account is a trading account offered by brokerage firms that charges traders no commission fees or brokerage charges for executing trades. Traditional brokerage models involve a commission structure, where traders pay the brokerage firm a certain percentage of their trade value as brokerage fees.

What is Quantitative trading?

Quantitative trading involves trading strategies and decisions based on mathematical computations, historically present data, number-crunching and constant hypotheses of future events and their impact on the financial markets.

What is Junior Equity?

Every business requires funds which can be procured either through debt or equity.

What is Dilution Protection?

As an investor, you always look to hold shares that continue to grow in value. Dilution refers to the scenario where the ownership percentage of existing shareholders of a company decreases when new company shares are issued.

What are Smart Beta Strategies?

Risk-averse investors generally use index funds or similar methods to invest in the stock market. It helps them to avoid volatility and also gain moderate returns.

What is a Rebate Broker?

In finance, there is no free lunch. The adage is commonly used and denotes that nothing is free, someone always has a price to pay.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Quantitative Trading

There was a time when financial literature was rare, and all the analysts and investors relied on their knowledge and gut feeling to execute trades in the market.

How to use Pivot Point in Intraday Trading

Intraday traders use different analysis techniques when making trading decisions. One such metric is a pivot point.

What is an Exit Point?

A trade involves buying and selling an asset to make a profit from the difference in the market price. Therefore, it is important to understand and decide when to buy or sell an asset.

What is the Settlement Period?

In the capital market, every transaction undergoes a life cycle beginning with placing a purchase or sale order, negotiation, price fixation, and concluding with transaction settlement. This is also known as a trade life cycle. The settlement period forms an essential component of any trade life cycle. The meaning of settlement period is the time between the execution of a transaction and the final settlement. […]

What you Need to Know Before Starting a Franchise

A franchise has been a preferred choice of business for aspiring business owners with limited resources to start their own venture single-handedly.

