What is a Trading Floor?

There was a time when the Indian stock market didn’t have any technologically backed electronic systems to sell and purchase securities. Without any technological means, the only way to trade was to be physically present in the stock market and use verbal communication to place orders. However, today, when the stock market has shifted to electronic platforms, the process of physical trading is less known. Traders and brokers previously used the physical trading system known as the Open Outcry System. When followed, they have to be present at a place called the Trading Floor.
An open outcry system is a method of stock market trading where the traders and brokers are present physically at the stock market exchange to execute the buying and selling of securities. The open outcry system does not utilise the now-famous electronic trading systems to identify and execute trading transactions.
The system requires traders to communicate verbally by shouting or using hand signals to ensure they place an order in real-time for the security they want to purchase or sell. The open outcry system was the main method of trading before the Indian stock exchanges shifted to electronic mediums and online trading platforms were introduced. Although the open outcry system is not widely used today, the Trading Floor is still used by some traders.
A trading floor is the area of the stock exchange where the actual buying and selling of securities takes place under the open outcry system. The securities that are on the trading floor can be equities, commodities, bonds, derivatives etc. The trading floor is a literal physical area where traders and brokers are accommodated to execute trading orders on behalf of their clients or a financial firm.
The trading floor of a stock exchange is often referred to as the ‘Pit’ as the area is designed in a circular shape that the traders step into to execute trading orders. In India, the use of trading floors became obsolete after the Securities and Exchange Board of India shifted to electronic mediums. However, trading floors are still present in the facilities of two of the biggest stock exchanges; the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The trading floor is a circular area designed to accommodate a large number of traders and brokers physically who are there to execute trading orders as fast as possible. The circular area of the trading floor is known as the Pit. It is mandatory on a trading floor to conduct all the trading orders inside the pit. Either the traders can step in the centre of the pit to face outwards or stand on the steps to face inwards.
All the trading floors have numerous booths that are assigned to various brokers or brokerage firms they represent. These booths are equipped with electronic devices such as telephones or computers, allowing traders to receive orders from the firm or clients. The orders are communicated to the brokers in the pit by a messenger, which the brokers then execute. The trading floor has multiple devices that display trading information such as share price, volume, executed orders etc., for effective decision making.
All the traders follow the open outcry system to execute trading on a trading floor. The steps followed by traders and brokers to trade on a trading floor are as follows:
Numerous types of traders execute trades on a trading floor:
Today, trading floors are rarely used by traders and brokers, but once were the best way to trade and execute orders. In the quest to gain financial knowledge, it is important to know how trading can occur. The same is the case with the open outcry system and trading floors.
Traders on the trading floor use verbal communication to attract the attention of the brokers standing inside the pit to place an order at a specific price. These orders are communicated to the traders by their clients or the firms they represent.
An individual can not start a trading floor but can become a trader or a broker to represent the firm or the clients to execute their orders on the trading floor.
Although a majority of trading has shifted to electronic systems, there are still a few traders and brokers who trade using a trading floor.
