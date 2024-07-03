Summary

SBI Life Insurance Company Limited (SBI Life), established in 2001, is a Joint Venture between State Bank of India (SBI) and French Financial Institution, BNP Paribas Cardif S.A. and is one of the leading life Insurance companies in India. SBI has an unrivaled strength of over 35,500 branches across the country, making it the largest banking group in India. BNP Paribas Cardif S.A. is the life and property & casualty insurance arm of BNP Paribas, one of the strongest banks in the world. The Companys life insurance business comprises of individual life and group business, including participating, non-participating, pension, group gratuity, group leave encashment, group superannuation, group immediate annuity, unit-linked insurance products,variable insurance products, health and micro insurance. Some of these policies have riders such as accident and disability benefit, level term and critical illness.SBI Life Insurance Company Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company at Mumbai on October 11, 2000 and received Certificate of Commencement of Business from the RoC on November 20, 2000. The Company is registered with the IRDAI for carrying out business of life insurance pursuant to the Registration Certificate dated March 29, 2001. During financial year 2002-03, SBI Life launched Bancassurance channel. It also paid its first claim during the year. During financial year 2004-05, SBI Lifes Assets Under Management (AUM) crossed Rs 1000 crore mark. In January 2005, SBI Lif

