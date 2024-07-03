iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Share Price

1,434.65
(-0.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,450
  • Day's High1,462.65
  • 52 Wk High1,936
  • Prev. Close1,447.7
  • Day's Low1,425.2
  • 52 Wk Low 1,307.7
  • Turnover (lac)14,518.61
  • P/E66.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value159.25
  • EPS21.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,43,764.7
  • Div. Yield0.19
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open1,655.1
  • Day's High1,696.6
  • Spot1,692
  • Prev. Close1,631.1
  • Day's Low1,640.95
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot375
  • OI(Chg %)5,91,000 (58.89%)
  • Roll Over%2.19
  • Roll Cost1.48
  • Traded Vol.23,38,500 (-38%)
View More Futures

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Insurance

Open

1,450

Prev. Close

1,447.7

Turnover(Lac.)

14,518.61

Day's High

1,462.65

Day's Low

1,425.2

52 Week's High

1,936

52 Week's Low

1,307.7

Book Value

159.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,43,764.7

P/E

66.42

EPS

21.77

Divi. Yield

0.19

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Corporate Action

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

arrow

10 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.7

Record Date: 16 Mar, 2024

arrow

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Read More
SBI Life Buys 1M Shares in Can Fin Homes, Securing 0.75% Stake

SBI Life Buys 1M Shares in Can Fin Homes, Securing 0.75% Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2024|01:57 PM

In the last one year, shares of Can Fin Homes has witnessed a 6% dip , whereas since the beginning of the year, the shares has seen a 7% surge.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.39%

Non-Promoter- 40.50%

Institutions: 40.50%

Non-Institutions: 4.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,001.62

1,000.89

1,000.37

1,000.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13,906.94

12,016.59

10,621.94

9,400.37

Net Worth

14,908.56

13,017.48

11,622.31

10,400.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Life Insurance Corporation of India

LICI

908.4

13.925,74,689.297,620.861.11,19,900.99152.76

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

SBILIFE

1,447.7

66.421,44,897.06529.420.1920,266.1162.25

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

HDFCLIFE

623

79.471,34,130.38432.990.3216,569.772.38

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIPRULI

673.6

110.8797,421.59251.720.0910,754.2179.86

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIGI

1,838.2

40.8590,902.76693.950.65,025.57275.07

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

DINESH KUMAR KHARA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Narayan Seshadri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shobinder Duggal

Independent Non Exe. Director

T M Bhasin

Independent Non Exe. Director

Usha Sangwan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

GIRISH MAHESH MANIK

Nominee

Ashwini Kumar Tewari

Managing Director & CEO

Amit Jhingran

Chairman / Nominee

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

Summary

SBI Life Insurance Company Limited (SBI Life), established in 2001, is a Joint Venture between State Bank of India (SBI) and French Financial Institution, BNP Paribas Cardif S.A. and is one of the leading life Insurance companies in India. SBI has an unrivaled strength of over 35,500 branches across the country, making it the largest banking group in India. BNP Paribas Cardif S.A. is the life and property & casualty insurance arm of BNP Paribas, one of the strongest banks in the world. The Companys life insurance business comprises of individual life and group business, including participating, non-participating, pension, group gratuity, group leave encashment, group superannuation, group immediate annuity, unit-linked insurance products,variable insurance products, health and micro insurance. Some of these policies have riders such as accident and disability benefit, level term and critical illness.SBI Life Insurance Company Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company at Mumbai on October 11, 2000 and received Certificate of Commencement of Business from the RoC on November 20, 2000. The Company is registered with the IRDAI for carrying out business of life insurance pursuant to the Registration Certificate dated March 29, 2001. During financial year 2002-03, SBI Life launched Bancassurance channel. It also paid its first claim during the year. During financial year 2004-05, SBI Lifes Assets Under Management (AUM) crossed Rs 1000 crore mark. In January 2005, SBI Lif
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd share price today?

The SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1434.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is ₹143764.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is 66.42 and 8.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is ₹1307.7 and ₹1936 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd?

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.22%, 3 Years at 6.18%, 1 Year at 1.76%, 6 Month at -3.25%, 3 Month at -19.82% and 1 Month at 0.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.39 %
Institutions - 40.51 %
Public - 4.10 %

QUICKLINKS FOR SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.