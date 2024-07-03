Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInsurance
Open₹1,450
Prev. Close₹1,447.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹14,518.61
Day's High₹1,462.65
Day's Low₹1,425.2
52 Week's High₹1,936
52 Week's Low₹1,307.7
Book Value₹159.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,43,764.7
P/E66.42
EPS21.77
Divi. Yield0.19
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.
In the last one year, shares of Can Fin Homes has witnessed a 6% dip , whereas since the beginning of the year, the shares has seen a 7% surge.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,001.62
1,000.89
1,000.37
1,000.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13,906.94
12,016.59
10,621.94
9,400.37
Net Worth
14,908.56
13,017.48
11,622.31
10,400.44
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Life Insurance Corporation of India
LICI
908.4
|13.92
|5,74,689.29
|7,620.86
|1.1
|1,19,900.99
|152.76
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
SBILIFE
1,447.7
|66.42
|1,44,897.06
|529.42
|0.19
|20,266.1
|162.25
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
HDFCLIFE
623
|79.47
|1,34,130.38
|432.99
|0.32
|16,569.7
|72.38
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIPRULI
673.6
|110.87
|97,421.59
|251.72
|0.09
|10,754.21
|79.86
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIGI
1,838.2
|40.85
|90,902.76
|693.95
|0.6
|5,025.57
|275.07
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
DINESH KUMAR KHARA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Narayan Seshadri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shobinder Duggal
Independent Non Exe. Director
T M Bhasin
Independent Non Exe. Director
Usha Sangwan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
GIRISH MAHESH MANIK
Nominee
Ashwini Kumar Tewari
Managing Director & CEO
Amit Jhingran
Chairman / Nominee
Challa Sreenivasulu Setty
Reports by SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
Summary
SBI Life Insurance Company Limited (SBI Life), established in 2001, is a Joint Venture between State Bank of India (SBI) and French Financial Institution, BNP Paribas Cardif S.A. and is one of the leading life Insurance companies in India. SBI has an unrivaled strength of over 35,500 branches across the country, making it the largest banking group in India. BNP Paribas Cardif S.A. is the life and property & casualty insurance arm of BNP Paribas, one of the strongest banks in the world. The Companys life insurance business comprises of individual life and group business, including participating, non-participating, pension, group gratuity, group leave encashment, group superannuation, group immediate annuity, unit-linked insurance products,variable insurance products, health and micro insurance. Some of these policies have riders such as accident and disability benefit, level term and critical illness.SBI Life Insurance Company Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company at Mumbai on October 11, 2000 and received Certificate of Commencement of Business from the RoC on November 20, 2000. The Company is registered with the IRDAI for carrying out business of life insurance pursuant to the Registration Certificate dated March 29, 2001. During financial year 2002-03, SBI Life launched Bancassurance channel. It also paid its first claim during the year. During financial year 2004-05, SBI Lifes Assets Under Management (AUM) crossed Rs 1000 crore mark. In January 2005, SBI Lif
Read More
The SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1434.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is ₹143764.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is 66.42 and 8.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is ₹1307.7 and ₹1936 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.22%, 3 Years at 6.18%, 1 Year at 1.76%, 6 Month at -3.25%, 3 Month at -19.82% and 1 Month at 0.47%.
