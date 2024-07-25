Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
55.39%
55.41%
55.41%
55.43%
55.43%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
40.5%
40.59%
40.56%
40.55%
40.45%
Non-Institutions
4.09%
3.99%
4.01%
4.01%
4.1%
Total Non-Promoter
44.6%
44.58%
44.58%
44.56%
44.56%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.Read More
In the last one year, shares of Can Fin Homes has witnessed a 6% dip , whereas since the beginning of the year, the shares has seen a 7% surge.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.