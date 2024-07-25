iifl-logo-icon 1
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,480.75
(0.84%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

55.39%

55.41%

55.41%

55.43%

55.43%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

40.5%

40.59%

40.56%

40.55%

40.45%

Non-Institutions

4.09%

3.99%

4.01%

4.01%

4.1%

Total Non-Promoter

44.6%

44.58%

44.58%

44.56%

44.56%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.39%

Non-Promoter- 40.50%

Institutions: 40.50%

Non-Institutions: 4.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

SBI Life Buys 1M Shares in Can Fin Homes, Securing 0.75% Stake

SBI Life Buys 1M Shares in Can Fin Homes, Securing 0.75% Stake

23 Jul 2024|01:57 PM

In the last one year, shares of Can Fin Homes has witnessed a 6% dip , whereas since the beginning of the year, the shares has seen a 7% surge.

QUICKLINKS FOR SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

