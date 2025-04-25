SBI Life’s Q4 net profit stands at ₹813 Crore

SBI Life Insurance announced its earnings and stated that its net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 came in at ₹813.50 Crore. In Q4FY24, the company’s net profit was reported at ₹810.80 Crore.

The insurer said that its net premium income registered a decline of 5% on a year-on-year basis to ₹23,861 Crore in the quarter ended March 2025. The company’s net premium income in the quarter ended March 2024 stood at ₹25,116 Crore.

The company said that its first-year premium locked in a growth of 7.3% on a year-on-year basis to ₹4,858.70 Crore as compared to ₹4,528.30 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The renewal premium, as per the company, was up by 12.90% YoY to ₹14,680.30 Crore versus ₹13,003.20 Crore. However, the company’s single premium registered a downside of 42.10% to ₹4,462.50 Crore against ₹7,709.50 Crore in the Q4 of FY24.

The insurer’s net commission registered a growth of 17.20% to ₹998 Crore as compared to ₹851 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

The business also said that its 13th-month persistency ratio was 86.64% against 85.76% in the period ended March 2024.

