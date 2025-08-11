iifl-logo

L&T Wins ₹15,000 Crore Contract to Build 8 Thermal Units for Adani Power

11 Aug 2025 , 02:16 PM

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) announced on Monday, August 11, that it has secured an “ultra-mega” contract from Adani Power Ltd. The order is to build eight thermal power units, each with 800 MW capacity. This totals to 6,400 MW of new power generation. L&T classifies orders exceeding ₹15,000 crore as “ultra-mega” projects.

The contract will be carried out by L&T Energy – CarbonLite Solutions (LTECLS). This is the company’s division focused on advanced power and low-carbon technologies.

The scope covers design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and commissioning of boiler-turbine-generator (BTG) packages. This is covered along with auxiliaries, and associated mechanical, electrical, control, and instrumentation systems.

Subramanian Sarma, L&T’s deputy managing director and president, said this order highlights L&T’s key role in supporting India’s growing demand for reliable and affordable power.

For the June quarter, L&T posted a 29.9% rise in net profit at ₹3,617 crore. This is up from ₹2,786 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter increased 15.5% to ₹63,678 crore from ₹55,119 crore in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA grew 12.5% to ₹6,316 crore. This is compared to ₹5,615 crore in the previous year’s quarter. Its margins slightly narrowed to 9.9% from 10.2%. L&T reaffirmed its full-year guidance for revenue growth, margin stability, and order inflow expansion.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

