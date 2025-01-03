SEBI dismissed show-cause notices against Zee, Subhash Chandra, and his son Punit Goenka for suspected violations of SEBI regulationsRead More
SEBI dismissed show-cause notices against Zee, Subhash Chandra, and his son Punit Goenka for suspected violations of SEBI regulations
The corporation intends to raise its credit rating by taking aggressive measures to meet its impending maturities.
It clarifies that it is still keeping open the issue of whether or not the DFS is binding upon Kirloskar companies and these matters are, since 2018, currently under consideration before the civil courts.
The investigation revealed that Deloitte was grossly negligent in auditing Zee's financial statements and violated several provisions of the Companies Act regarding related-party transactions.
Ferro grades having manganese content below Mn-44% have been hiked by 5% over current prices, according to the exchange filing of the company.
With over 500 million users in India, WhatsApp Pay has the potential to disrupt the UPI ecosystem, and the competition will increase for Paytm.
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
