Companies News

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM

SEBI dismissed show-cause notices against Zee, Subhash Chandra, and his son Punit Goenka for suspected violations of SEBI regulations

TOP Companies NEWS

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI dismissed show-cause notices against Zee, Subhash Chandra, and his son Punit Goenka for suspected violations of SEBI regulations

3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

The corporation intends to raise its credit rating by taking aggressive measures to meet its impending maturities.

3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Kirloskar Industries to Contest SEBI’s Family Settlement Disclosure Order

It clarifies that it is still keeping open the issue of whether or not the DFS is binding upon Kirloskar companies and these matters are, since 2018, currently under consideration before the civil courts.

3 Jan 2025|09:45 AM
NFRA Fines Deloitte ₹2 Crore for Audit Lapses in Zee Entertainment Case

The investigation revealed that Deloitte was grossly negligent in auditing Zee's financial statements and violated several provisions of the Companies Act regarding related-party transactions.

3 Jan 2025|09:45 AM
MOIL Increases Manganese Ore Prices Effective January 2025

Ferro grades having manganese content below Mn-44% have been hiked by 5% over current prices, according to the exchange filing of the company.

3 Jan 2025|09:44 AM
Paytm Faces New Hurdles as NPCI Revises UPI Compliance Timeline

With over 500 million users in India, WhatsApp Pay has the potential to disrupt the UPI ecosystem, and the competition will increase for Paytm.

3 Jan 2025|09:44 AM
Market News

All

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

Markets|3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Markets|3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

Markets|2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

Markets|2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
