Adani Green inks pact to supply 20.80 MW hybrid power

Adani Green Energy stated that its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Adani Green Energy Twenty Five B Ltd, has signed a power consumption and tripartite agreement for supplying 20.8 MW of solar-wind hybrid power to Asahi India Glass Ltd (AIS).

The renewable power will be supplied through the company’s 25 MW solar power unit and a 20.80 MW wind power unit. Both the units will be located at the company’s facility in Gujarat, the company said in its filing with the exchanges.

In addition to the power supply agreement, Adani Green Energy Twenty Five B Ltd and Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited (AREH4L) have also inked an investment agreement with Asahi India Glass on January 7, 2026. This is in line with captive power generation norms.

Under the terms of agreement, Asahi India Glass has agreed for subscription of up to 26% of the proportionate equity share capital of the project in one or more tranches. This will be done to meet the minimum captive rules.

As per the existing shareholding pattern, AREH4L currently holds 100% stake in the generator entity, while AREH4L itself is a 100% subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd. Upon completion of this phase, AREH4L will hold 98.78% stake in the generator, and Asahi India Glass will hold 1.22% equity having voting rights.

