iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Adani Green inks pact to supply 20.80 MW hybrid power

8 Jan 2026 , 11:25 AM

Adani Green Energy stated that its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Adani Green Energy Twenty Five B Ltd, has signed a power consumption and tripartite agreement for supplying 20.8 MW of solar-wind hybrid power to Asahi India Glass Ltd (AIS).

The renewable power will be supplied through the company’s 25 MW solar power unit and a 20.80 MW wind power unit. Both the units will be located at the company’s facility in Gujarat, the company said in its filing with the exchanges.

In addition to the power supply agreement, Adani Green Energy Twenty Five B Ltd and Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited (AREH4L) have also inked an investment agreement with Asahi India Glass on January 7, 2026. This is in line with captive power generation norms.

Under the terms of agreement, Asahi India Glass has agreed for subscription of up to 26% of the proportionate equity share capital of the project in one or more tranches. This will be done to meet the minimum captive rules. 

As per the existing shareholding pattern, AREH4L currently holds 100% stake in the generator entity, while AREH4L itself is a 100% subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd. Upon completion of this phase, AREH4L will hold 98.78% stake in the generator, and Asahi India Glass will hold 1.22% equity having voting rights.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

 

Related Tags

  • Adani Green Energy
  • Adani Green Energy News
  • Adani Green Energy News Today
  • Adani Green Energy Power
  • Adani Green Energy Supply
  • Adani Green Energy Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

RailTel bags ₹101.82 Crore order from IT Infra services

RailTel bags ₹101.82 Crore order from IT Infra services

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jan 2026|02:28 PM
Adani Green inks pact to supply 20.80 MW hybrid power

Adani Green inks pact to supply 20.80 MW hybrid power

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jan 2026|11:25 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2026

Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2026

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jan 2026|07:31 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 7th January 2026

Top Stocks for Today - 7th January 2026

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Jan 2026|07:05 AM
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 net advances jumps ~16% y-o-y

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 net advances jumps ~16% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Jan 2026|02:26 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.