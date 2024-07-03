SectorBanks
Open₹1,268.05
Prev. Close₹1,265.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹82,568.27
Day's High₹1,277.75
Day's Low₹1,257
52 Week's High₹1,362.35
52 Week's Low₹970.15
Book Value₹365.65
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,91,931.3
P/E20.4
EPS62.02
Divi. Yield0.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,404.68
1,396.78
1,389.97
1,386.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,36,994.64
1,99,318.6
1,69,122.01
1,46,122.67
Net Worth
2,38,399.32
2,00,715.38
1,70,511.98
1,47,509.18
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
NEELAM DHAWAN
Independent Director
Radhakrishnan Nair
Managing Director & CEO
Sandeep Bakhshi
Independent Director
B Sriram
Independent Director
Subramanian Madhavan
Executive Director
Sandeep Batra
Independent Director
Vibha Paul Rishi
Executive Director
Rakesh Jha
Whole-time Director
Ajay Kumar Gupta
Part Time Chairman
Pradeep Kumar Sinha
Independent Director
Rohit Bhasin
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ICICI Bank Ltd
Summary
ICICI Bank Limited is Indias largest private sector bank by consolidated assets. ICICI Bank Limited was incorporated in January, 1994 as a part of the ICICI Group with the name ICICI Banking Corporation Limited. The initial equity capital was owned 75% by ICICI and 25% by SCICI Limited, a diversified finance and shipping finance lender of which ICICI owned 19.9% at December 1996. Pursuant to merger of SCICI into ICICI, ICICI Bank became a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank. In September 10, 1999, the name of the Bank was changed from ICICI Banking Corporation Limited to ICICI Bank Limited. Incorporated in Vadodara, India, ICICI Bank engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services including commercial banking and treasury operations. The Bank has overseas branches in Bahrain, China, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, United States of America and Offshore Banking units.In March 10, 2001, ICICI Bank acquired Bank of Madura, an old private sector bank, in an all-stock merger. ICICI Limited along with their wholly owned retail finance subsidiaries, namely ICICI Capital Services Limited and ICICI Personal Financial Services Limited amalgamated with the Bank with effect from May 3, 2002.In May 2003, the Bank acquired the entire paid-up capital of Transamerica Apple Distribution Finance Pvt Ltd (now known as ICICI Distribution Finance Pvt Ltd) which primarily engaged in financing in the two-wheeler segment. In September 12, 2003, the Bank incorporated ICICI Bank Cana
The ICICI Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1263.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ICICI Bank Ltd is ₹891931.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ICICI Bank Ltd is 20.4 and 3.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICICI Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICICI Bank Ltd is ₹970.15 and ₹1362.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ICICI Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.61%, 3 Years at 18.27%, 1 Year at 28.56%, 6 Month at 5.28%, 3 Month at 0.69% and 1 Month at -3.31%.
