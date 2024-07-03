iifl-logo-icon 1
ICICI Bank Ltd Share Price

1,263.45
(-0.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,268.05
  • Day's High1,277.75
  • 52 Wk High1,362.35
  • Prev. Close1,265.05
  • Day's Low1,257
  • 52 Wk Low 970.15
  • Turnover (lac)82,568.27
  • P/E20.4
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value365.65
  • EPS62.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,91,931.3
  • Div. Yield0.79
  • Open1,204.8
  • Day's High1,219.25
  • Spot1,196.85
  • Prev. Close1,220.9
  • Day's Low1,192.65
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot700
  • OI(Chg %)-50,98,800 (-43.29%)
  • Roll Over%4.34
  • Roll Cost0.09
  • Traded Vol.1,89,48,300 (-46.44%)
ICICI Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

1,268.05

Prev. Close

1,265.05

Turnover(Lac.)

82,568.27

Day's High

1,277.75

Day's Low

1,257

52 Week's High

1,362.35

52 Week's Low

970.15

Book Value

365.65

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,91,931.3

P/E

20.4

EPS

62.02

Divi. Yield

0.79

ICICI Bank Ltd Corporate Action

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jun, 2024

arrow

27 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

ICICI Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

RBI Retains Key Banks as Systemically Important

RBI Retains Key Banks as Systemically Important

13 Nov 2024|02:02 PM

In addition to the capital conservation buffer, these banks are required to maintain an additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement.

ICICI Bank logs 14.5% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

ICICI Bank logs 14.5% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

28 Oct 2024|10:18 AM

Meanwhile, the domestic loan portfolio increased by 15.7% over the previous year and 5% in the preceding quarter.

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

ICICI Securities Drops on Delisting Approval

ICICI Securities Drops on Delisting Approval

10 Oct 2024|01:40 PM

For every 100 shares of ICICI Securities that a shareholder owns, they will receive 67 shares of ICICI Bank under the terms of the arrangement.

NCLAT Sends Notice to ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities

NCLAT Sends Notice to ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities

3 Oct 2024|12:58 PM

The appeal is directed against the August 21 order of the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, which has also been contested by a few other parties.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

ICICI Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 73.14%

Institutions: 73.13%

Non-Institutions: 7.54%

Custodian: 19.32%

Share Price

ICICI Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,404.68

1,396.78

1,389.97

1,386.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,36,994.64

1,99,318.6

1,69,122.01

1,46,122.67

Net Worth

2,38,399.32

2,00,715.38

1,70,511.98

1,47,509.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

20,584.25

15,361.35

23,848.04

2,844.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

ICICI Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ICICI Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

NEELAM DHAWAN

Independent Director

Radhakrishnan Nair

Managing Director & CEO

Sandeep Bakhshi

Independent Director

B Sriram

Independent Director

Subramanian Madhavan

Executive Director

Sandeep Batra

Independent Director

Vibha Paul Rishi

Executive Director

Rakesh Jha

Whole-time Director

Ajay Kumar Gupta

Part Time Chairman

Pradeep Kumar Sinha

Independent Director

Rohit Bhasin

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ICICI Bank Ltd

Summary

ICICI Bank Limited is Indias largest private sector bank by consolidated assets. ICICI Bank Limited was incorporated in January, 1994 as a part of the ICICI Group with the name ICICI Banking Corporation Limited. The initial equity capital was owned 75% by ICICI and 25% by SCICI Limited, a diversified finance and shipping finance lender of which ICICI owned 19.9% at December 1996. Pursuant to merger of SCICI into ICICI, ICICI Bank became a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank. In September 10, 1999, the name of the Bank was changed from ICICI Banking Corporation Limited to ICICI Bank Limited. Incorporated in Vadodara, India, ICICI Bank engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services including commercial banking and treasury operations. The Bank has overseas branches in Bahrain, China, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, United States of America and Offshore Banking units.In March 10, 2001, ICICI Bank acquired Bank of Madura, an old private sector bank, in an all-stock merger. ICICI Limited along with their wholly owned retail finance subsidiaries, namely ICICI Capital Services Limited and ICICI Personal Financial Services Limited amalgamated with the Bank with effect from May 3, 2002.In May 2003, the Bank acquired the entire paid-up capital of Transamerica Apple Distribution Finance Pvt Ltd (now known as ICICI Distribution Finance Pvt Ltd) which primarily engaged in financing in the two-wheeler segment. In September 12, 2003, the Bank incorporated ICICI Bank Cana
Company FAQs

What is the ICICI Bank Ltd share price today?

The ICICI Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1263.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of ICICI Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ICICI Bank Ltd is ₹891931.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ICICI Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ICICI Bank Ltd is 20.4 and 3.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ICICI Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICICI Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICICI Bank Ltd is ₹970.15 and ₹1362.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ICICI Bank Ltd?

ICICI Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.61%, 3 Years at 18.27%, 1 Year at 28.56%, 6 Month at 5.28%, 3 Month at 0.69% and 1 Month at -3.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ICICI Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ICICI Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 73.14 %
Public - 7.54 %

QUICKLINKS FOR ICICI Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

