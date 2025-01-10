To the Members of

ICICI Bank Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of ICICI Bank Limited (‘the Bank), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Standalone Profit and Loss Account, and Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (‘the standalone financial statements).

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 as well as the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) and circulars and guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (‘RBI) from time to time (‘RBI Guidelines) in the manner so required for Banking companies and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Bank as at 31 March 2024, and its profit, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (‘SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Bank in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matters Identification and provisioning of non-performing advances (NPA): Our audit procedures with respect to this matter included: Total Loans and Advances (Net of Provision) as at 31 March 2024: 11,844,063,894 (in ‘000s) Tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls over approval, recording, monitoring and recovery of loans, monitoring overdue / stressed accounts, identification of NPA, provision for NPA and valuation of security and collateral on a test check basis. Provision for NPA as at 31 March 2024: Rs. 219,358,846 (in ‘000s) Further obtained an understanding of the contingency provision carried by the Bank and verified the underlying assumptions used by the Bank for such estimate. (Refer Schedule 9, Schedule 17(3) and Schedule 18(18)) Tested application controls included test of automated controls, reports and system reconciliations. The Reserve Bank of Indias ("RBI") guidelines on Income recognition and asset classification & Provisioning ("IRAC") and other circulars and directives issued by the RBI from time to time, which prescribe the prudential norms for identification and classification of performing & non-performing assets ("NPA") and the minimum provision required for such assets. The Bank is required to have Board approved policy as per IRAC guidelines for NPA identification & classification of advances and provision thereon. Reviewed existence and effectiveness of monitoring mechanisms such as Internal Audit, Systems Audit, and The provision on NPA is estimated based on ageing and classification of NPAs, recovery estimates, nature of loan product, value of security and other qualitative factors and is subject to the minimum provisioning norms specified by RBI and approved policy of the Bank in this regard. Concurrent Audit as per the policies and procedures of the Bank; The Bank is also required to apply its judgement to determine the identification and provision required against NPAs by applying quantitative as well as qualitative factors. The risk of identification of NPAs is affected by factors like stress and liquidity concerns in certain sectors. Evaluated the governance process and review controls over calculations of provision of non-performing advances, basis of provisioning in accordance with the Board approved policy. Additionally, the Bank makes provisions on exposures that are not classified as NPA including advances to certain sectors and identified advances or group advances. These are classified as contingency provisions. Selected a sample of borrowers based on quantitative and qualitative risk factors for their assessment of appropriate identification & classification as NPA including computation of overdue ageing to assess its correct classification and provision amount as per extant IRAC norms and the Bank policy. Since the identification of NPAs and provisioning for advances require significant level of estimation and given its significance to the overall audit including possible observation by RBI which could result into disclosure in the financial statements, we have ascertained identification and provisioning for NPAs as a key audit matter. Performed other substantive procedures included and not limited to the following: Selected samples of performing loans and assessed independently as to whether those should be classified as NPA; For samples selected, reviewed the collateral valuations, financial statements and other qualitative information Considered the accounts reported by the Bank and other Banks as Special Mention Accounts ("SMA") in RBIs Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC)/ Centralised Information Management System (CIMS) to identify stress. For selected samples, assessed independently, the accounts that can potentially be classifiedas NPA. Inquired with the credit and risk departments to ascertain if there were indicators of stress or an occurrence of an event of default in a particular loan account or any product category which needed to be considered as NPA. Examined the accounts under watchlist report provided by the risk department. Discussed with the management of the Bank on sectors where there is a perceived credit risk and the steps taken to mitigate the risks to identifiedsectors. Selected and tested samples for accounts which are restructured as per RBI Master Circular - Prudential norms on Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning pertaining to Advances; and Assessed appropriateness & the adequacy of disclosures against the relevant accounting standards and RBI requirements relating to NPAs.

Evaluation of Litigations included in contingent liabilities.

(Included under contingent liabilities) (in ‘000)

Particulars As at 31 March 2024 As at 31 March 2023 Legal Cases 3,829,177 3,027,295 Taxes 89,463,903 78,935,723 Total Claims against Bank not acknowledged as Debt 93,293,080 81,963,018

(Refer Schedule 12 I, Schedule 17(12) and Schedule 18(37))

The Bank has material open tax litigations including matters under dispute which involve significant judgement to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Our Audit procedures with respect to this matter included: Significant management judgement is needed in determining whether an obligation exists and whether a provision should be recognised as at the reporting date, in accordance with the accounting criteria set under Accounting Standard 29 - Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets (‘AS 29), or whether it needs to be disclosed as a contingent liability. Further, significant judgements are also involved in measuring such obligations, the most significant of which are: Tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Banks key controls over the estimation, monitoring and disclosure of provisions and contingent liabilities on test check basis. Our substantive audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: Obtained an understanding of Banks process for determining tax liabilities, tax provisions and contingent liabilities pertaining to legal and taxation matters; Assessment of Liability: Judgement is involved in determination of whether outflow in respect of identified material matters are probable and can be estimated reliably. Obtained a list of cases /matters in respect of which the litigations were outstanding as at reporting date: Adequacy of provisions: The appropriateness of assumption and judgements used in estimation of significant provisions; and • For significant legal matters, we obtained external confirmations and corroborated with managements documented conclusions on the assessment of outstanding litigations against the Bank; Adequacy of disclosures of provision for liabilities and charges, and contingent liabilities. For significant taxation matters, we involved our tax specialists to gain an understanding of status of the litigations including understanding of various orders/ notices received by the Bank and managements grounds of appeals before the relevant appellate authorities. The Banks assessment is supported by the facts of matter, their own judgement, experience, and advises from legal and independent tax consultants wherever considered necessary. Evaluated the merit of the subject matter under consideration with reference to the grounds presented therein and available independent legal / tax advice; Since the assessment of these open litigations requires significant level of judgement in interpretation of law, we have included this as a key audit matter. Inquired with appropriate level of the management including status update, expectation of outcomes with the basis, and the future course of action contemplated by the Bank; Reviewed minutes of meetings with Board, and Audit committee in this regard Agreed underlying tax balances to supporting documentation including correspondence with the Tax authorities; and Assessed the appropriateness & adequacy of disclosures within the standalone financial statements in accordance with the applicable accounting standards and requirements of RBI in this regard. Information Technology (‘IT) systems and controls impacting financial controls. The Bank has a complex IT architecture to support its day-to-day business operations. High volume of transactions are processed and recorded on single or multiple applications. Our Audit procedures with respect to this matter included: The reliability and security of IT systems plays a key role in the business operations of the Bank. Since large volume of transactions are processed daily, the IT controls are required to ensure that applications process data as expected and that changes are made in an appropriate manner. For testing the IT general controls, application controls and IT dependent manual controls, we involved IT specialists as part of the audit. The team also assisted in testing the accuracy of the information produced by the Banks IT systems. Appropriate IT general controls and application controls are required to ensure that such IT systems are able to process the data, as required, completely, accurately and consistently for reliable financial reporting. Obtained a comprehensive understanding of IT applications landscape implemented at the Bank. It was followed by process understanding, mapping of applications to the same and understanding financial risks posed by people-process and technology. We have identified ‘IT systems and controls as key audit matter because of the high level automation, significant number of systems being used by the management and the complexity of the IT architecture and its impact on the financial reporting system. Key IT audit procedures includes testing design and operating effectiveness of key controls operating over user access management (which includes user access provisioning, de-provisioning, access review, password configuration review, segregation of duties and privilege access), change management (which include change release in production environment are compliant to the defined procedures and segregation of environment is ensured), program development (which include review of data migration activity), computer operations (which includes testing of key controls pertaining to, backup, batch processing (including interface testing), incident management and data centre security), system interface controls. This included testing that requests for access to systems were appropriately logged, reviewed, and authorized. In addition to the above, the design and operating effectiveness of certain automated controls, that were considered as key internal system controls over financial reporting were tested. Using various techniques such as inquiry, review of documentation / record / reports, observation, and re-performance. We also tested few controls using negative testing technique. Tested compensating controls and performed alternate procedures, where necessary. In addition, understood where relevant changes made to the IT landscape during the audit period.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

6. The Banks Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial

Statements

7. The Banks Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Bank in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, and provisions of Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and circulars and guidelines issued by the RBI from time to time (‘RBI Guidelines). This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the RBI Guidelines for safeguarding of the assets of the Bank and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the standalone financial statements, Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Banks ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Bank or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Banks financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Bank has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Banks ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Bank to cease to continue as a going concern;

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year, and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

15. The Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account have been drawn up in accordance with the provisions of Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and Section 133 of the Act and the relevant rules issued thereunder.

16. As required by sub-section (3) of section 30 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, we report that: a. We have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our audit and have found them to be satisfactory; b. The transactions of the Bank, which have come to our notice, have been within the powers of the Bank. c. Since the key operations of the Bank are automated with the key applications integrated to the core banking system, the audit is carried out centrally as all the necessary records and data required for the purposes of our audit are available therein. We have visited 165 branches to examine the records maintained at the branches for the purpose of our audit.

17. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Bank so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder, to the extent they are not inconsistent with the accounting policies prescribed by the RBI;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Bank and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A"; and

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Bank has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements (Refer Schedule 12, Schedule 17(12) and Schedule 18(42));

ii. The Bank has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts ((Refer Schedule 17(12) and Schedule 18(42));

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Bank during the year ended 31 March 2024;

iv. (1) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in schedule 18(59) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Bank to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Bank ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(2) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in schedule 18(59) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Bank from any person(s)/entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), that the Bank has directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(3) Based on such audit procedures performed, as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (1) and (2) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Bank has declared and paid dividend during the year which is in compliance with section 123 of the Act and the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Bank has used an accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, the Bank is a banking Company as defined under Banking Regulation Act, 1949. Accordingly, the requirements prescribed under Section 197 of the Act do not apply.

For M S K A & Associates For KKC & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W (Formerly Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP) ICAI Firm Registration No.105146W/W100621 Tushar Kurani Vinit Jain Partner Partner Membership Number.: 118580 Membership Number.: 145911 UDIN: 24118580BKFLYA4385 UDIN: 24145911BKFXMP7792 Place: Mumbai Place: Mumbai Date: 27 April 2024 Date: 27 April 2024

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors report on the Standalone Financial

Statements of ICICI Bank Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

[Referred to in paragraph "17(f)" under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Opinion

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of ICICI Bank Limited ("the Bank") as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Bank for the year ended on that date.

2. In our opinion, the Bank has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

3. The Banks Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Banks policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

4. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Banks internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

5. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

6. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Banks internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

7. Banks internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Banks internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the bank; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the bank are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the bank; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the banks assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

8. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.