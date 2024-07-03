SectorRealty
Open₹829
Prev. Close₹828.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹15,533.69
Day's High₹834
Day's Low₹802.2
52 Week's High₹967.6
52 Week's Low₹687.05
Book Value₹118.21
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,02,121.58
P/E186.01
EPS4.45
Divi. Yield0.6
The deal is in line with the growth and diversification strategy of Primarc Group and will leverage DLF's expertise in asset management.Read More
DLF saw a 214% year-on-year increase in new sales bookings to ₹6,404 Crore. The company achieved a solid operating cash flow of ₹1,849 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
495.06
495.06
495.06
495.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28,569.74
28,308.55
26,734.58
25,894.15
Net Worth
29,064.8
28,803.61
27,229.64
26,389.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,053.55
3,928.77
2,369.94
3,055.9
yoy growth (%)
3.17
65.77
-22.44
-17.47
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-238.95
-191.22
-206.14
-143.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,910.46
1,423.43
2,279.93
666.11
Depreciation
-76.7
-82.66
-96.38
-131.81
Tax paid
-339.91
-324.61
-1,201.78
-180.25
Working capital
-682.28
-5,361.22
355.35
2,952.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.17
65.77
-22.44
-17.47
Op profit growth
18.89
223.5
-55.93
-30.98
EBIT growth
17.41
-30.38
69.87
-21.73
Net profit growth
26.75
-53.47
520.01
-38.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,427
5,694.83
5,717.39
5,414.06
6,082.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,427
5,694.83
5,717.39
5,414.06
6,082.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
531.34
317.31
420.46
530.83
1,145.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
K P Singh
Chairman & Exec. Director
Rajiv Singh
Lead Independent Director
A S Minocha
Whole Time Director & CEO
Devinder Singh
Managing Director & CFO
Ashok Kumar Tyagi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Priya Paul
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
R P Punjani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Savitri Devi Singh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anushka Singh
Independent Director
Umesh Kumar Chaudhary
Independent Director
Ajai Singh
Non Executive Director
Pia Singh
Reports by DLF Ltd
Summary
DLF Ltd is engaged in the business of colonization and real estate development. The company operations span all aspects of real estate development, from the identification and acquisition of land, to planning, execution, construction and marketing of projects. It is also engaged in the business of leasing, generation of power, provision of maintenance services, hospitality and recreational activities, life insurance and retail chain outlets. Its internal business includes development business and rental business. The development business of the Company is involved in the sale of residential spaces, select commercial offices and commercial complexes. The company has a unique business model with earnings arising from development and rentals. Its exposure across businesses, segments and geographies, mitigates any down-cycles in the market. The company has also forayed into infrastructure, SEZ and hotel businesses. It operates in all aspects of real estate development, ranging from acquisition of land, to planning, executing, constructing & marketing of project. The group is also engaged in the business of generation and transmission of power, provision of maintenance services, hospitality and recreational activities.The business of DLF is organized on a SBU basis. The Homes SBU caters to 3 segments of the residential market - Super Luxury, Luxury and Mid-Income. The product offering involves a wide range of products including condominiums, duplexes, row houses and apartments of
The DLF Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹816.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DLF Ltd is ₹202121.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DLF Ltd is 186.01 and 7.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DLF Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DLF Ltd is ₹687.05 and ₹967.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DLF Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.36%, 3 Years at 28.01%, 1 Year at 15.71%, 6 Month at -1.56%, 3 Month at -4.26% and 1 Month at -2.23%.
