Summary

DLF Ltd is engaged in the business of colonization and real estate development. The company operations span all aspects of real estate development, from the identification and acquisition of land, to planning, execution, construction and marketing of projects. It is also engaged in the business of leasing, generation of power, provision of maintenance services, hospitality and recreational activities, life insurance and retail chain outlets. Its internal business includes development business and rental business. The development business of the Company is involved in the sale of residential spaces, select commercial offices and commercial complexes. The company has a unique business model with earnings arising from development and rentals. Its exposure across businesses, segments and geographies, mitigates any down-cycles in the market. The company has also forayed into infrastructure, SEZ and hotel businesses. It operates in all aspects of real estate development, ranging from acquisition of land, to planning, executing, constructing & marketing of project. The group is also engaged in the business of generation and transmission of power, provision of maintenance services, hospitality and recreational activities.The business of DLF is organized on a SBU basis. The Homes SBU caters to 3 segments of the residential market - Super Luxury, Luxury and Mid-Income. The product offering involves a wide range of products including condominiums, duplexes, row houses and apartments of

