DLF Ltd Share Price

816.55
(-1.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open829
  • Day's High834
  • 52 Wk High967.6
  • Prev. Close828.05
  • Day's Low802.2
  • 52 Wk Low 687.05
  • Turnover (lac)15,533.69
  • P/E186.01
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value118.21
  • EPS4.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,02,121.58
  • Div. Yield0.6
Loading...
DLF Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

829

Prev. Close

828.05

Turnover(Lac.)

15,533.69

Day's High

834

Day's Low

802.2

52 Week's High

967.6

52 Week's Low

687.05

Book Value

118.21

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,02,121.58

P/E

186.01

EPS

4.45

Divi. Yield

0.6

DLF Ltd Corporate Action

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

arrow

DLF Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

DLF to Sell Kolkata Tech Park to RDB Primarc for ₹637 Crore

DLF to Sell Kolkata Tech Park to RDB Primarc for ₹637 Crore

1 Dec 2024|06:40 PM

The deal is in line with the growth and diversification strategy of Primarc Group and will leverage DLF's expertise in asset management.

DLF's Q1 net profit jumps 23% y-o-y to ₹644.70 Crore

DLF’s Q1 net profit jumps 23% y-o-y to ₹644.70 Crore

26 Jul 2024|11:01 AM

DLF saw a 214% year-on-year increase in new sales bookings to ₹6,404 Crore. The company achieved a solid operating cash flow of ₹1,849 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

DLF Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.07%

Non-Promoter- 21.30%

Institutions: 21.30%

Non-Institutions: 4.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DLF Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

495.06

495.06

495.06

495.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28,569.74

28,308.55

26,734.58

25,894.15

Net Worth

29,064.8

28,803.61

27,229.64

26,389.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,053.55

3,928.77

2,369.94

3,055.9

yoy growth (%)

3.17

65.77

-22.44

-17.47

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-238.95

-191.22

-206.14

-143.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,910.46

1,423.43

2,279.93

666.11

Depreciation

-76.7

-82.66

-96.38

-131.81

Tax paid

-339.91

-324.61

-1,201.78

-180.25

Working capital

-682.28

-5,361.22

355.35

2,952.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.17

65.77

-22.44

-17.47

Op profit growth

18.89

223.5

-55.93

-30.98

EBIT growth

17.41

-30.38

69.87

-21.73

Net profit growth

26.75

-53.47

520.01

-38.78

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,427

5,694.83

5,717.39

5,414.06

6,082.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,427

5,694.83

5,717.39

5,414.06

6,082.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

531.34

317.31

420.46

530.83

1,145.7

DLF Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DLF Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

K P Singh

Chairman & Exec. Director

Rajiv Singh

Lead Independent Director

A S Minocha

Whole Time Director & CEO

Devinder Singh

Managing Director & CFO

Ashok Kumar Tyagi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Priya Paul

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

R P Punjani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Savitri Devi Singh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anushka Singh

Independent Director

Umesh Kumar Chaudhary

Independent Director

Ajai Singh

Non Executive Director

Pia Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DLF Ltd

Summary

DLF Ltd is engaged in the business of colonization and real estate development. The company operations span all aspects of real estate development, from the identification and acquisition of land, to planning, execution, construction and marketing of projects. It is also engaged in the business of leasing, generation of power, provision of maintenance services, hospitality and recreational activities, life insurance and retail chain outlets. Its internal business includes development business and rental business. The development business of the Company is involved in the sale of residential spaces, select commercial offices and commercial complexes. The company has a unique business model with earnings arising from development and rentals. Its exposure across businesses, segments and geographies, mitigates any down-cycles in the market. The company has also forayed into infrastructure, SEZ and hotel businesses. It operates in all aspects of real estate development, ranging from acquisition of land, to planning, executing, constructing & marketing of project. The group is also engaged in the business of generation and transmission of power, provision of maintenance services, hospitality and recreational activities.The business of DLF is organized on a SBU basis. The Homes SBU caters to 3 segments of the residential market - Super Luxury, Luxury and Mid-Income. The product offering involves a wide range of products including condominiums, duplexes, row houses and apartments of
Company FAQs

What is the DLF Ltd share price today?

The DLF Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹816.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of DLF Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DLF Ltd is ₹202121.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DLF Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DLF Ltd is 186.01 and 7.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DLF Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DLF Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DLF Ltd is ₹687.05 and ₹967.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DLF Ltd?

DLF Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.36%, 3 Years at 28.01%, 1 Year at 15.71%, 6 Month at -1.56%, 3 Month at -4.26% and 1 Month at -2.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DLF Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DLF Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.08 %
Institutions - 21.30 %
Public - 4.62 %

