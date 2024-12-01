DLF Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
495.06
495.06
495.06
495.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28,569.74
28,308.55
26,734.58
25,894.15
Net Worth
29,064.8
28,803.61
27,229.64
26,389.21
Minority Interest
Debt
3,357.55
3,115.54
3,761.53
5,431.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
42.7
67.58
56.29
42.16
Total Liabilities
32,465.05
31,986.73
31,047.46
31,862.84
Fixed Assets
1,289.84
1,590.61
1,603.9
1,532.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
19,484.24
19,895.52
19,996.38
19,720.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1,324.47
1,559.45
1,977.54
2,269.82
Networking Capital
8,874.6
8,257.36
7,220.45
7,633.85
Inventories
10,329.42
9,790.98
10,670.94
11,673.27
Inventory Days
960.85
1,084.49
Sundry Debtors
84.19
49.21
41.56
103.73
Debtor Days
3.74
9.63
Other Current Assets
4,389.53
3,779.63
2,832.45
3,581.68
Sundry Creditors
-1,188.25
-1,068.32
-1,126
-959.71
Creditor Days
101.39
89.16
Other Current Liabilities
-4,740.29
-4,294.14
-5,198.5
-6,765.12
Cash
1,491.91
683.81
249.19
705.59
Total Assets
32,465.06
31,986.75
31,047.46
31,862.85
The deal is in line with the growth and diversification strategy of Primarc Group and will leverage DLF's expertise in asset management.Read More
DLF saw a 214% year-on-year increase in new sales bookings to ₹6,404 Crore. The company achieved a solid operating cash flow of ₹1,849 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
