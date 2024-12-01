iifl-logo-icon 1
DLF Ltd Balance Sheet

753.95
(-3.42%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

495.06

495.06

495.06

495.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28,569.74

28,308.55

26,734.58

25,894.15

Net Worth

29,064.8

28,803.61

27,229.64

26,389.21

Minority Interest

Debt

3,357.55

3,115.54

3,761.53

5,431.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

42.7

67.58

56.29

42.16

Total Liabilities

32,465.05

31,986.73

31,047.46

31,862.84

Fixed Assets

1,289.84

1,590.61

1,603.9

1,532.68

Intangible Assets

Investments

19,484.24

19,895.52

19,996.38

19,720.91

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1,324.47

1,559.45

1,977.54

2,269.82

Networking Capital

8,874.6

8,257.36

7,220.45

7,633.85

Inventories

10,329.42

9,790.98

10,670.94

11,673.27

Inventory Days

960.85

1,084.49

Sundry Debtors

84.19

49.21

41.56

103.73

Debtor Days

3.74

9.63

Other Current Assets

4,389.53

3,779.63

2,832.45

3,581.68

Sundry Creditors

-1,188.25

-1,068.32

-1,126

-959.71

Creditor Days

101.39

89.16

Other Current Liabilities

-4,740.29

-4,294.14

-5,198.5

-6,765.12

Cash

1,491.91

683.81

249.19

705.59

Total Assets

32,465.06

31,986.75

31,047.46

31,862.85

DLF : related Articles

DLF to Sell Kolkata Tech Park to RDB Primarc for ₹637 Crore

DLF to Sell Kolkata Tech Park to RDB Primarc for ₹637 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Dec 2024|06:40 PM

The deal is in line with the growth and diversification strategy of Primarc Group and will leverage DLF's expertise in asset management.

DLF's Q1 net profit jumps 23% y-o-y to ₹644.70 Crore

DLF’s Q1 net profit jumps 23% y-o-y to ₹644.70 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Jul 2024|11:01 AM

DLF saw a 214% year-on-year increase in new sales bookings to ₹6,404 Crore. The company achieved a solid operating cash flow of ₹1,849 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

