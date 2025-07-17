DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Ltd. is making a return to Mumbai’s property scene after keeping its focus away from the city for over ten years. The company is planning to launch a residential project called “The Westpark” in Andheri West, a prime suburb with growing demand for upscale housing.

People familiar with the development told the sources that apartment prices could range from ₹37,270 to ₹47,875 per square foot. The units are expected to offer carpet areas between 1,126 and 1,511 square feet. This would place the cost of each apartment somewhere between ₹4.2 crore and ₹7.2 crore, depending on the configuration and final pricing.

Market watchers believe the project could receive strong traction, thanks to DLF’s brand value and pricing that’s seen as aggressive for the location. DLF had entered Mumbai nearly two decades ago when it bought a 17-acre plot in 2005 for ₹702 crore.

That land was later sold to Lodha Developers in 2012 for ₹2,700 crore, as DLF moved to reduce debt and focus on its core NCR market. Since then, the company had no active residential projects in Mumbai until now.

Its comeback aligns with the recent uptick in Mumbai’s real estate activity, especially in redevelopment and slum rehab spaces. Developers such as Rustomjee, Mahindra Lifespaces, and Puravankara have all secured large-scale projects under these schemes in recent months, signaling a broader revival in the city’s housing market.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com