iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

17 Jul 2025 , 01:13 PM

DLF Ltd. is making a return to Mumbai’s property scene after keeping its focus away from the city for over ten years. The company is planning to launch a residential project called “The Westpark” in Andheri West, a prime suburb with growing demand for upscale housing.

People familiar with the development told the sources that apartment prices could range from ₹37,270 to ₹47,875 per square foot. The units are expected to offer carpet areas between 1,126 and 1,511 square feet. This would place the cost of each apartment somewhere between ₹4.2 crore and ₹7.2 crore, depending on the configuration and final pricing.

Market watchers believe the project could receive strong traction, thanks to DLF’s brand value and pricing that’s seen as aggressive for the location. DLF had entered Mumbai nearly two decades ago when it bought a 17-acre plot in 2005 for ₹702 crore.

That land was later sold to Lodha Developers in 2012 for ₹2,700 crore, as DLF moved to reduce debt and focus on its core NCR market. Since then, the company had no active residential projects in Mumbai until now.

Its comeback aligns with the recent uptick in Mumbai’s real estate activity, especially in redevelopment and slum rehab spaces. Developers such as Rustomjee, Mahindra Lifespaces, and Puravankara have all secured large-scale projects under these schemes in recent months, signaling a broader revival in the city’s housing market.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Andheri West
  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • DLF Ltd
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian stock market today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.