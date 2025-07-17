Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects International said that it has, along with its international subsidiaries, secured new orders worth ₹2,293 Crore.

Kalpataru announced in its filing with the exchanges that the orders received are for buildings and factories business in India and in the power transmission and distribution business in overseas markets.

With receipt of these orders, the company’s order intake for FY26 till date has increased to ₹9,443 Crore. This gives the company good visibility for future growth.

Earlier this month, the company said that it secured new orders and notification of awards worth about ₹989 Crore.

The company posted a net profit of ₹225.40 Crore for the quarter ended March 2025. This was 37.20% higher against ₹164.30 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

The business said that its revenue for the quarter ended March 2025 registered a growth of 18.30% y-o-y to ₹7,066.70 Crore against ₹5,971.20 Crore in the same quarter of previous year. The company said that its EBITDA logged a growth of 18.90% to ₹537.80 Crore. In the year-ago period, the business logged an EBITDA of ₹452 Crore.

EBITDA margin stood at 7.6% in the quarter under review. In the previous corresponding period, EBITDA was reported at 7.5%.

At around 12.10 PM, Kalpataru Projects was trading 1.10% lower at ₹1,184.10 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,197.30 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high in today’s session at ₹1,243.90.

