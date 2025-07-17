iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

17 Jul 2025 , 12:50 PM

Kalpataru Projects International said that it has, along with its international subsidiaries, secured new orders worth ₹2,293 Crore.

Kalpataru announced in its filing with the exchanges that the orders received are for buildings and factories business in India and in the power transmission and distribution business in overseas markets.

With receipt of these orders, the company’s order intake for FY26 till date has increased to ₹9,443 Crore. This gives the company good visibility for future growth. 

Earlier this month, the company said that it secured new orders and notification of awards worth about ₹989 Crore.

The company posted a net profit of ₹225.40 Crore for the quarter ended March 2025. This was 37.20% higher against ₹164.30 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

The business said that its revenue for the quarter ended March 2025 registered a growth of 18.30% y-o-y to ₹7,066.70 Crore against ₹5,971.20 Crore in the same quarter of previous year. The company said that its EBITDA logged a growth of 18.90% to ₹537.80 Crore. In the year-ago period, the business logged an EBITDA of ₹452 Crore.

EBITDA margin stood at 7.6% in the quarter under review. In the previous corresponding period, EBITDA was reported at 7.5%.

At around 12.10 PM, Kalpataru Projects was trading 1.10% lower at ₹1,184.10 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,197.30 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high in today’s session at ₹1,243.90.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Kalpataru Projects
  • Kalpataru Projects International
  • Kalpataru Projects International Limited
  • Kalpataru Projects News
  • Kalpataru Projects Orders
  • Kalpataru Projects Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.