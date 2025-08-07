iifl-logo

Century Plyboards Q1FY26 net profit jumped 51% YoY to ₹52 crore

7 Aug 2025 , 04:13 PM

Century Plyboards Ltd reported a strong 51.2% jump in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025. It reaches ₹52 crore compared to ₹34.4 crore in the same period last year.

The company attributed the robust performance to broad-based growth across its key business segments and improved operational execution. Revenue from operations rose 16% year-on-year to ₹1,169.3 crore. This is supported by healthy volume traction in both core and ancillary categories.

EBITDA grew by 15.4% to ₹128.5 crore. Operating margins stayed flat at 11% despite the rise in revenue. This indicating a balanced cost structure and improved efficiencies. Segment-wise, Safety & Industrial segment revenue climbed 11.9%.Transportation & Electronics business posted an 11.2% increase in revenue. This shows consistent demand across product verticals.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director Ramesh Ramadurai said the quarter reflects early momentum from recent sales and marketing investments. These efforts, initiated in the middle of last year, are beginning to yield results in terms of deeper market penetration and enhanced commercial execution, he noted.

On August 7, 2025, Century Plyboards shares closed at ₹750 which is a 0.11% gain. Century Plyboards shares gained 6% in the last year, dipped 13% in the last six month.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

