RVNL secures contract worth ₹201 Crore from East Coast Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a project awarded by East Coast Railway.

As per the company, the project includes establishing a wagon periodical overhaul (POH) workshop having a capacity of 200 wagons. The project will be carried out at Kantabanji.

At around 10.03 AM, Rail Vikas Nigam was trading 0.30% lower at ₹366.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹373.05, and ₹363.60, respectively.

The company stated that the total cost of aforesaid contract is ₹201.23 Crore, excluding GST. The contract has been secured by Rail Vikas Nigam as the only bidder. The company expects to complete the project within a period of 18 months.

This year in December, the business announced that it has secured a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Southern Railway for a power project worth ₹145.35 Crore.

The scope of work for that contract includes the design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of Scott-connected traction substances. The project is associated with Indian Railways’ Mission 3000 MT freight-loading target. The company said that it expects to execute the work over 540 days and is part of its normal course of business. The company has received this order from a domestic entity.

