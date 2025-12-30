iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

RVNL secures contract worth ₹201 Crore from East Coast Railway

30 Dec 2025 , 11:29 AM

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a project awarded by East Coast Railway.

As per the company, the project includes establishing a wagon periodical overhaul (POH) workshop having a capacity of 200 wagons. The project will be carried out at Kantabanji.

At around 10.03 AM, Rail Vikas Nigam was trading 0.30% lower at ₹366.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹373.05, and ₹363.60, respectively.

The company stated that the total cost of aforesaid contract is ₹201.23 Crore, excluding GST. The contract has been secured by Rail Vikas Nigam as the only bidder. The company expects to complete the project within a period of 18 months.

This year in December, the business announced that it has secured a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Southern Railway for a power project worth ₹145.35 Crore. 

The scope of work for that contract includes the design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of Scott-connected traction substances. The project is associated with Indian Railways’ Mission 3000 MT freight-loading target. The company said that it expects to execute the work over 540 days and is part of its normal course of business. The company has received this order from a domestic entity.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Rail Vikas Nigam
  • Rail Vikas Nigam News
  • Rail Vikas Nigam News Today
  • Rail Vikas Nigam Order
  • Rail Vikas Nigam Order News
  • Rail Vikas Nigam Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

BEL Secures Additional Rs 569 Crore Orders, Boosts Defence Order Book

BEL Secures Additional Rs 569 Crore Orders, Boosts Defence Order Book

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Dec 2025|04:15 PM
Grasim Board Approves Restructuring of Renewable Energy Business

Grasim Board Approves Restructuring of Renewable Energy Business

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Dec 2025|03:52 PM
Lloyds Engineering okays consolidation of infra and fabrication units

Lloyds Engineering okays consolidation of infra and fabrication units

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Dec 2025|03:22 PM
Afcons Infrastructure Achieves First Tunnel Breakthrough in CIDCO Hetawane Water Project

Afcons Infrastructure Achieves First Tunnel Breakthrough in CIDCO Hetawane Water Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Dec 2025|03:17 PM
Indian Overseas Bank Gets RBI Approval to Set Up IFSC Unit at GIFT City

Indian Overseas Bank Gets RBI Approval to Set Up IFSC Unit at GIFT City

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Dec 2025|02:45 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.