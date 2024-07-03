iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Paints Ltd Share Price

2,276.85
(-2.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,335.95
  • Day's High2,340
  • 52 Wk High3,401.25
  • Prev. Close2,335.95
  • Day's Low2,260.85
  • 52 Wk Low 2,256.5
  • Turnover (lac)15,507.87
  • P/E48.8
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value210.8
  • EPS47.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,18,394.95
  • Div. Yield1.43
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
View More Futures

Asian Paints Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paints/Varnish

Open

2,335.95

Prev. Close

2,335.95

Turnover(Lac.)

15,507.87

Day's High

2,340

Day's Low

2,260.85

52 Week's High

3,401.25

52 Week's Low

2,256.5

Book Value

210.8

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,18,394.95

P/E

48.8

EPS

47.83

Divi. Yield

1.43

Asian Paints Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 May, 2024

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4.25

Record Date: 19 Nov, 2024

Asian Paints Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

20 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

Paint Prices Rise: Asian Paints & Berger See Stock Gains

Paint Prices Rise: Asian Paints & Berger See Stock Gains

11 Jul 2024|10:02 AM

Asian Paints indicated that, due in large part to retail inflation in rural areas, consumption demand had moderated in FY24.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Asian Paints Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.62%

Non-Promoter- 28.44%

Institutions: 28.44%

Non-Institutions: 18.88%

Custodian: 0.05%

Share Price

Asian Paints Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

95.92

95.92

95.92

95.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18,329.17

15,489.64

13,253.17

11,993.27

Net Worth

18,425.09

15,585.56

13,349.09

12,089.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

25,188.51

18,516.86

17,194.09

16,391.78

yoy growth (%)

36.03

7.69

4.89

15.69

Raw materials

-15,608.96

-10,082.53

-9,506.18

-9,410.62

As % of sales

61.96

54.45

55.28

57.41

Employee costs

-1,310.14

-1,128.66

-985.43

-900.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

4,247.87

4,089.67

3,446.23

3,170.25

Depreciation

-721.56

-697.47

-689.97

-540.77

Tax paid

-1,059.43

-1,037.87

-759.08

-1,038.08

Working capital

2,757.69

11.04

1,151.75

121.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.03

7.69

4.89

15.69

Op profit growth

2.11

16.48

10.04

20

EBIT growth

3.76

18.06

8.48

12.53

Net profit growth

2.71

14.99

24.47

12.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

35,382.12

34,367.83

28,923.48

21,485.2

20,211.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

35,382.12

34,367.83

28,923.48

21,485.2

20,211.25

Other Operating Income

112.61

120.76

177.8

227.59

0

Other Income

820.96

480.33

411.58

331.65

355.05

Asian Paints Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asian Paints Ltd

ASIANPAINT

2,335.95

48.82,23,900.74602.311.436,840.6185

Berger Paints India Ltd

BERGEPAINT

457.85

54.4953,365.92228.980.762,430.744.03

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

KANSAINER

261.9

32.8921,164.07130.161.431,863.7770.84

Akzo Nobel India Ltd

AKZOINDIA

3,500.05

36.6315,935.4797.92.14982.3312.65

Indigo Paints Ltd

INDIGOPNTS

1,395.75

46.926,653.1424.120.25288.55199.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Asian Paints Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman

Manish Choksi

Managing Director & CEO

Amit Syngle

Non Executive Director

Malav A Dani

Non Executive Director

Amrita Vakil

Non Executive Director

Jigish Choksi

Non Executive Director

Nehal A Vakil

Chairman & Independent Directo

R Seshasayee

Independent Director

Milind Sarwate

Independent Director

Ireena Vittal

Independent Director

Gopichand Katragadda

Independent Director

Soumitra Bhattacharya

Independent Director

Varun Berry

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Asian Paints Ltd

Summary

Asian Paints Ltd is Indias largest, Asias third largest and Worlds 9th largest paint company. The Company, along with their subsidiaries, has operations in 15 countries globally with 27 paint manufacturing facilities servicing consumers in more than 60 countries through Berger International, SCIB Paints, Apco Coatings, Asian Paints Causeway, Kadisco Asian Paints and Taubmans. It manufactures paints for decorative and industrial use. The products of the Company include ancillaries, automotive, decorative paints, and industrial paints. It operate manufacturing plants in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana. Presently, it is engaged into manufacturing, selling and distribution of paints, coatings, products related to home decor, bath fittings and providing related services.Asian Paints Ltd. was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in year 1945. In year 1965, name of the company changed to Asian Paints (India) Pvt Ltd. In the year 1973, the company converted into a Public Limited Company. In the year 1972, they undertook a major modernization programme to streamline the paint production facilities by improving the layout of machines, addition to balancing equipment and replacement of old machinery to meet the demand. In the year 1985, the Company had set up a third paint unit at Patancheru, a notified backward area near Hyderabad, for the manufacture of 15,000 MT of paints and enamels. Also, they entered into a collaboration agreement wi
Company FAQs

What is the Asian Paints Ltd share price today?

The Asian Paints Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2276.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Paints Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asian Paints Ltd is ₹218394.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Asian Paints Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Asian Paints Ltd is 48.8 and 12.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Asian Paints Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asian Paints Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asian Paints Ltd is ₹2256.5 and ₹3401.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Asian Paints Ltd?

Asian Paints Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.93%, 3 Years at -11.95%, 1 Year at -30.76%, 6 Month at -20.15%, 3 Month at -25.83% and 1 Month at -5.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Asian Paints Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Asian Paints Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.63 %
Institutions - 28.44 %
Public - 18.88 %

