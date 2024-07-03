Summary

Asian Paints Ltd is Indias largest, Asias third largest and Worlds 9th largest paint company. The Company, along with their subsidiaries, has operations in 15 countries globally with 27 paint manufacturing facilities servicing consumers in more than 60 countries through Berger International, SCIB Paints, Apco Coatings, Asian Paints Causeway, Kadisco Asian Paints and Taubmans. It manufactures paints for decorative and industrial use. The products of the Company include ancillaries, automotive, decorative paints, and industrial paints. It operate manufacturing plants in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana. Presently, it is engaged into manufacturing, selling and distribution of paints, coatings, products related to home decor, bath fittings and providing related services.Asian Paints Ltd. was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in year 1945. In year 1965, name of the company changed to Asian Paints (India) Pvt Ltd. In the year 1973, the company converted into a Public Limited Company. In the year 1972, they undertook a major modernization programme to streamline the paint production facilities by improving the layout of machines, addition to balancing equipment and replacement of old machinery to meet the demand. In the year 1985, the Company had set up a third paint unit at Patancheru, a notified backward area near Hyderabad, for the manufacture of 15,000 MT of paints and enamels. Also, they entered into a collaboration agreement wi

