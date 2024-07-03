SectorPaints/Varnish
Open₹2,335.95
Prev. Close₹2,335.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹15,507.87
Day's High₹2,340
Day's Low₹2,260.85
52 Week's High₹3,401.25
52 Week's Low₹2,256.5
Book Value₹210.8
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,18,394.95
P/E48.8
EPS47.83
Divi. Yield1.43
Asian Paints indicated that, due in large part to retail inflation in rural areas, consumption demand had moderated in FY24.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
95.92
95.92
95.92
95.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18,329.17
15,489.64
13,253.17
11,993.27
Net Worth
18,425.09
15,585.56
13,349.09
12,089.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
25,188.51
18,516.86
17,194.09
16,391.78
yoy growth (%)
36.03
7.69
4.89
15.69
Raw materials
-15,608.96
-10,082.53
-9,506.18
-9,410.62
As % of sales
61.96
54.45
55.28
57.41
Employee costs
-1,310.14
-1,128.66
-985.43
-900.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
4,247.87
4,089.67
3,446.23
3,170.25
Depreciation
-721.56
-697.47
-689.97
-540.77
Tax paid
-1,059.43
-1,037.87
-759.08
-1,038.08
Working capital
2,757.69
11.04
1,151.75
121.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.03
7.69
4.89
15.69
Op profit growth
2.11
16.48
10.04
20
EBIT growth
3.76
18.06
8.48
12.53
Net profit growth
2.71
14.99
24.47
12.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
35,382.12
34,367.83
28,923.48
21,485.2
20,211.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
35,382.12
34,367.83
28,923.48
21,485.2
20,211.25
Other Operating Income
112.61
120.76
177.8
227.59
0
Other Income
820.96
480.33
411.58
331.65
355.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asian Paints Ltd
ASIANPAINT
2,335.95
|48.8
|2,23,900.74
|602.31
|1.43
|6,840.6
|185
Berger Paints India Ltd
BERGEPAINT
457.85
|54.49
|53,365.92
|228.98
|0.76
|2,430.7
|44.03
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
KANSAINER
261.9
|32.89
|21,164.07
|130.16
|1.43
|1,863.77
|70.84
Akzo Nobel India Ltd
AKZOINDIA
3,500.05
|36.63
|15,935.47
|97.9
|2.14
|982.3
|312.65
Indigo Paints Ltd
INDIGOPNTS
1,395.75
|46.92
|6,653.14
|24.12
|0.25
|288.55
|199.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman
Manish Choksi
Managing Director & CEO
Amit Syngle
Non Executive Director
Malav A Dani
Non Executive Director
Amrita Vakil
Non Executive Director
Jigish Choksi
Non Executive Director
Nehal A Vakil
Chairman & Independent Directo
R Seshasayee
Independent Director
Milind Sarwate
Independent Director
Ireena Vittal
Independent Director
Gopichand Katragadda
Independent Director
Soumitra Bhattacharya
Independent Director
Varun Berry
Reports by Asian Paints Ltd
Summary
Asian Paints Ltd is Indias largest, Asias third largest and Worlds 9th largest paint company. The Company, along with their subsidiaries, has operations in 15 countries globally with 27 paint manufacturing facilities servicing consumers in more than 60 countries through Berger International, SCIB Paints, Apco Coatings, Asian Paints Causeway, Kadisco Asian Paints and Taubmans. It manufactures paints for decorative and industrial use. The products of the Company include ancillaries, automotive, decorative paints, and industrial paints. It operate manufacturing plants in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana. Presently, it is engaged into manufacturing, selling and distribution of paints, coatings, products related to home decor, bath fittings and providing related services.Asian Paints Ltd. was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in year 1945. In year 1965, name of the company changed to Asian Paints (India) Pvt Ltd. In the year 1973, the company converted into a Public Limited Company. In the year 1972, they undertook a major modernization programme to streamline the paint production facilities by improving the layout of machines, addition to balancing equipment and replacement of old machinery to meet the demand. In the year 1985, the Company had set up a third paint unit at Patancheru, a notified backward area near Hyderabad, for the manufacture of 15,000 MT of paints and enamels. Also, they entered into a collaboration agreement wi
The Asian Paints Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2276.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asian Paints Ltd is ₹218394.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Asian Paints Ltd is 48.8 and 12.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asian Paints Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asian Paints Ltd is ₹2256.5 and ₹3401.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Asian Paints Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.93%, 3 Years at -11.95%, 1 Year at -30.76%, 6 Month at -20.15%, 3 Month at -25.83% and 1 Month at -5.40%.
