Asian Paints Ltd Shareholding Pattern

2,320.75
(-1.25%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Asian Paints Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

52.62%

52.62%

52.62%

52.62%

52.62%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

28.44%

27.62%

27.55%

27.89%

27.7%

Non-Institutions

18.88%

19.69%

19.78%

19.43%

19.63%

Total Non-Promoter

47.32%

47.31%

47.33%

47.33%

47.33%

Custodian

0.05%

0.05%

0.03%

0.03%

0.03%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.62%

Non-Promoter- 28.44%

Institutions: 28.44%

Non-Institutions: 18.88%

Custodian: 0.05%

Asian Paints: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

20 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

Read More
Paint Prices Rise: Asian Paints & Berger See Stock Gains

Paint Prices Rise: Asian Paints & Berger See Stock Gains

11 Jul 2024|10:02 AM

Asian Paints indicated that, due in large part to retail inflation in rural areas, consumption demand had moderated in FY24.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Paints Ltd

