|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
25,188.51
18,516.86
17,194.09
16,391.78
yoy growth (%)
36.03
7.69
4.89
15.69
Raw materials
-15,608.96
-10,082.53
-9,506.18
-9,410.62
As % of sales
61.96
54.45
55.28
57.41
Employee costs
-1,310.14
-1,128.66
-985.43
-900.14
As % of sales
5.2
6.09
5.73
5.49
Other costs
-3,681.62
-2,812.89
-2,845.44
-2,576.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.61
15.19
16.54
15.71
Operating profit
4,587.79
4,492.78
3,857.04
3,504.81
OPM
18.21
24.26
22.43
21.38
Depreciation
-721.56
-697.47
-689.97
-540.77
Interest expense
-70.25
-71.66
-78.38
-78.6
Other income
451.89
366.02
357.54
284.81
Profit before tax
4,247.87
4,089.67
3,446.23
3,170.25
Taxes
-1,059.43
-1,037.87
-759.08
-1,038.08
Tax rate
-24.94
-25.37
-22.02
-32.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3,188.44
3,051.8
2,687.15
2,132.17
Exceptional items
-53.73
0
-33.2
0
Net profit
3,134.71
3,051.8
2,653.95
2,132.17
yoy growth (%)
2.71
14.99
24.47
12.52
NPM
12.44
16.48
15.43
13
