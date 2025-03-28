Top Stocks for Today - 28th March 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Jio Financial Services: The company stated that it has invested ₹1,000.24 Crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jio Finance Limited (JFL). The company will invest through a subscription of 1,73,77,412 equity shares of ₹10 each. The capital investment will cushion JFL’s business operations. Additionally, Jio Financial Services has invested ₹85 Crore in Jio Payments Bank Limited (JPBL).

Force Motors: The auto maker stated that it has secured a major contract for supplying 2,978 Force Gurkha light vehicles (GS 4X4 800 kg Soft Top) to the Indian defence forces. The company has received the order from Directorate General of Capability Development (CD-13/14), General Staff Branch, IHQ of the MoD (Army), New Delhi.

Asian Paints: The company stated it approved an additional capital expenditure of ₹690 Crore for its planned manufacturing facility. The unit will be located in Dahej, Gujarat. With this, the total project cost increased to ₹3,250 Crore against initially estimated ₹2,560 Crore.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The leading defense PSU stated that it has revised the contract for the light combat aircraft (LCA) Mk1 final operational clearance (FOC) variant. The contract was originally signed on December 23, 2010. As per the company, the revised contract value has increased from ₹5,989.39 Crore to ₹6,542.20 Crore on the account of changes in the delivery schedule.

HCLTech: The IT services company stated it has been chosen as a Design Solution Partner (DSP) under Capability Development (CD-13/14), General Staff Branch, IHQ of the MoD (Army), New Delhi.

