Jio Financial Services Ltd Share Price

296.7
(-3.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open307.7
  • Day's High308.45
  • 52 Wk High394.7
  • Prev. Close307.45
  • Day's Low295.25
  • 52 Wk Low 236.8
  • Turnover (lac)46,298.29
  • P/E370.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value39.06
  • EPS0.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,88,501.94
  • Div. Yield0
  • Open300
  • Day's High306.9
  • Spot305.55
  • Prev. Close304.95
  • Day's Low300
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot1,650
  • OI(Chg %)2,59,050 (2.66%)
  • Roll Over%21.89
  • Roll Cost1.64
  • Traded Vol.98,65,350 (2.43%)
Jio Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

Jio Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

JioFinance Debuts: Available Now on MyJio and other platforms

11 Oct 2024|01:04 PM

The loans on the app will be offered at competitive terms and would result in significant savings for the users.

Jio Financial Services Boosts Stake in Jio Payments Bank to 82%

28 Aug 2024|11:23 AM

The increased stake is expected to enhance JFS's market position as it continues to expand its financial services offerings.

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

Jio Financial Slides 2% After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

16 Jul 2024|01:54 PM

Since its IPO on the exchanges on August 21, 2023, the stock has risen more than 40%, with Jio Financial shares up 48% year to date.

Jio Financial logs consolidated profit of ₹313 Crore

16 Jul 2024|10:59 AM

Earlier this year, the business launched a loan against mutual funds as well as auto and two-wheeler digital insurance.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Jio Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.12%

Non-Promoter- 28.45%

Institutions: 28.45%

Non-Institutions: 24.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jio Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6,353.28

6,355.61

2.33

2.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18,083.53

17,698.64

2,225.7

2,057.66

Net Worth

24,436.81

24,054.25

2,228.03

2,059.99

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

1,853.88

41.63

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1,853.88

41.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

429.32

3.21

Jio Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jio Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

K V Kamath

Independent Director

Sunil Mehta

Independent Director

Bimal Manu Tanna

Independent Director

Rajiv Mehrishi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

ISHA MUKESH AMBANI

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anshuman Thakur

Managing Director & CEO

Hitesh Kumar Sethia

Independent Director

Rama Vedashree

Group Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

V Mohana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jio Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Jio Financial Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name and style of Reliance Strategic Investments Private Limited dated July 22, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company got converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and consequently renamed as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited dated January 14, 2002, at Mumbai. Consequently, through the Scheme of Arrangement, the name of Company has been changed to Jio Financial Services Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 25, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.Jio is regarded as a trusted brand in India, widely recognised by retail customers, merchants and small businesses. The Company plans to primarily target key customer segments unserved and underserved individuals and small sized businesses in urban, semi-urban and rural India to offer our sustainable, and comprehensive range of financial services. Again, it plans to offer simple transparent financial services products catering to rapidly evolving customer needs. The payments platform helps merchants grow their business by giving them solutions which allows them to accept payments, acquire and retain consumers, improve their business operations, and access financial services. The payment bank provides a comprehensive suite of digital payment banking solutions, to both individuals and small business (including
Company FAQs

What is the Jio Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Jio Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹296.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jio Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jio Financial Services Ltd is ₹188501.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jio Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jio Financial Services Ltd is 370.3 and 7.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jio Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jio Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jio Financial Services Ltd is ₹236.8 and ₹394.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jio Financial Services Ltd?

Jio Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 31.11%, 6 Month at -12.48%, 3 Month at -11.04% and 1 Month at -9.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jio Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jio Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.12 %
Institutions - 28.46 %
Public - 24.42 %

