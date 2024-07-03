Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹307.7
Prev. Close₹307.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹46,298.29
Day's High₹308.45
Day's Low₹295.25
52 Week's High₹394.7
52 Week's Low₹236.8
Book Value₹39.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,88,501.94
P/E370.3
EPS0.83
Divi. Yield0
The loans on the app will be offered at competitive terms and would result in significant savings for the users.Read More
The increased stake is expected to enhance JFS's market position as it continues to expand its financial services offerings.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.Read More
Since its IPO on the exchanges on August 21, 2023, the stock has risen more than 40%, with Jio Financial shares up 48% year to date.Read More
Earlier this year, the business launched a loan against mutual funds as well as auto and two-wheeler digital insurance.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6,353.28
6,355.61
2.33
2.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18,083.53
17,698.64
2,225.7
2,057.66
Net Worth
24,436.81
24,054.25
2,228.03
2,059.99
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,853.88
41.63
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1,853.88
41.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
429.32
3.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
K V Kamath
Independent Director
Sunil Mehta
Independent Director
Bimal Manu Tanna
Independent Director
Rajiv Mehrishi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
ISHA MUKESH AMBANI
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anshuman Thakur
Managing Director & CEO
Hitesh Kumar Sethia
Independent Director
Rama Vedashree
Group Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
V Mohana
Reports by Jio Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Jio Financial Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name and style of Reliance Strategic Investments Private Limited dated July 22, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company got converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and consequently renamed as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited dated January 14, 2002, at Mumbai. Consequently, through the Scheme of Arrangement, the name of Company has been changed to Jio Financial Services Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 25, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.Jio is regarded as a trusted brand in India, widely recognised by retail customers, merchants and small businesses. The Company plans to primarily target key customer segments unserved and underserved individuals and small sized businesses in urban, semi-urban and rural India to offer our sustainable, and comprehensive range of financial services. Again, it plans to offer simple transparent financial services products catering to rapidly evolving customer needs. The payments platform helps merchants grow their business by giving them solutions which allows them to accept payments, acquire and retain consumers, improve their business operations, and access financial services. The payment bank provides a comprehensive suite of digital payment banking solutions, to both individuals and small business (including
The Jio Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹296.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jio Financial Services Ltd is ₹188501.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jio Financial Services Ltd is 370.3 and 7.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jio Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jio Financial Services Ltd is ₹236.8 and ₹394.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jio Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 31.11%, 6 Month at -12.48%, 3 Month at -11.04% and 1 Month at -9.67%.
