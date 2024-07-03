Summary

Jio Financial Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name and style of Reliance Strategic Investments Private Limited dated July 22, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company got converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and consequently renamed as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited dated January 14, 2002, at Mumbai. Consequently, through the Scheme of Arrangement, the name of Company has been changed to Jio Financial Services Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 25, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.Jio is regarded as a trusted brand in India, widely recognised by retail customers, merchants and small businesses. The Company plans to primarily target key customer segments unserved and underserved individuals and small sized businesses in urban, semi-urban and rural India to offer our sustainable, and comprehensive range of financial services. Again, it plans to offer simple transparent financial services products catering to rapidly evolving customer needs. The payments platform helps merchants grow their business by giving them solutions which allows them to accept payments, acquire and retain consumers, improve their business operations, and access financial services. The payment bank provides a comprehensive suite of digital payment banking solutions, to both individuals and small business (including

