Jio Financial to raise ₹15,825 Crore via preferential allotment

Jio Financial Services Limited informed the bourses and shareholders that it has received approval from the board of directors to raise up to ₹15,825 Crore.

The company plans to raise funds via the issuance of 50 Crore warrants. The company said that it will issue these warrants for cash at a price of ₹316.50 each. These warrants have an actual face value of ₹10, along with a premium of ₹306.50 per warrant.

The company further informed its shareholders that these warrants in question will be convertible into one fully paid-up equity share of the company.

The company shall make preferential allotment of these warrants on a private placement basis. These convertible warrants shall be issued to members of the company’s promoter group. However, it is subject to the shareholders’ approval and other statutory and regulatory clearances as applicable.

The promoters will have an option to convert these into shares in one or more phases at any time within a period of 18 months from the allotment date.

The company further clarified that if the warrants are not converted within the stated timeframe, they will lapse and any amount paid thereon shall be forfeited.

The company also announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025 recently. It posted a net profit of ₹325 Crore, registering a 4% growth in Q1. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business logged a net profit of ₹312.63 Crore.

