To handle taxpayer concerns, the Income Tax Department has a Unified Grievance Management system called e-Nivaran.
The order is anticipated to be finished within a year and includes the installation of KAVACH systems on 2,200 locomotives.
The IAS officer, who is currently the secretary of the Department of Revenue, is a member of the Rajasthan cadre and was born in 1990.
According to IPA, cargo traffic at the top container port, JNPA, increased by 12.34% in the month under review, while Deendayal Port had a 10.10% year-over-year increase in November.
ExxonMobil and other international oil companies have been calling for a clause allowing arbitration outside of India to settle disputes.
Last month's retail sales of 330,000 units were 13% lower than those of November 2023, when there were higher customer deliveries due to Diwali.
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
