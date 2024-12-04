iifl-logo-icon 1
Economy News

240,000 Taxpayer Grievances Addressed

1 Jan 2025

To handle taxpayer concerns, the Income Tax Department has a Unified Grievance Management system called e-Nivaran.

Sanjay Malhotra To Be The Next RBI Governor

10 Dec 2024

RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: December 2024

6 Dec 2024

November Car Sales See 4% Growth

2 Dec 2024

Power Demand Up 4% in November

2 Dec 2024

India, Russia to Cooperate on Rail Travel

27 Nov 2024

240,000 Taxpayer Grievances Addressed

To handle taxpayer concerns, the Income Tax Department has a Unified Grievance Management system called e-Nivaran.

1 Jan 2025
HBL Power Systems Shares Jump 6% Post KAVACH Deal

The order is anticipated to be finished within a year and includes the installation of KAVACH systems on 2,200 locomotives.

16 Dec 2024
Sanjay Malhotra To Be The Next RBI Governor

The IAS officer, who is currently the secretary of the Department of Revenue, is a member of the Rajasthan cadre and was born in 1990.

10 Dec 2024
Major Ports Cargo Traffic Down 4.95% in November

According to IPA, cargo traffic at the top container port, JNPA, increased by 12.34% in the month under review, while Deendayal Port had a 10.10% year-over-year increase in November.

6 Dec 2024
Rajya Sabha Passes Oilfields Act Amendment Bill

ExxonMobil and other international oil companies have been calling for a clause allowing arbitration outside of India to settle disputes.

4 Dec 2024
November Car Sales See 4% Growth

Last month's retail sales of 330,000 units were 13% lower than those of November 2023, when there were higher customer deliveries due to Diwali.

2 Dec 2024
