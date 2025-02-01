Finance Minister makes special announcements for Bihar

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made specific references of Bihar, the state ruled by the NDA, in her eighth budget announcement today, including new greenfield airports and institutes.

As Bihar gets ready for state elections in October and November, special announcements are still crucial.

It is significant to remember that the budget from the previous year had made room for projects in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, two vital allies who were instrumental in assisting the BJP in forming a central government when it was unable to get a majority on its own.

The following are Sitharaman’s decisions for Bihar:

National Institute of Food Technology: In order to significantly boost food processing operations throughout the Eastern region, Sitharaman declared that the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management will be established in Bihar.

Kosi Canal in the west: The western Kosi Canal, which will benefit 50,000 hectares in the Mithilanchal district of Bihar, will receive financial help.

IIT Patna: To grow IIT Patna, the government plans to build more infrastructure at five IITs.

Greenfield airports: According to Sitharaman, Bihar would see the establishment of greenfield airports.

