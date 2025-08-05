Delta Corp posts 36.10% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Delta Corp announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025. The business logged a 36.10% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹29.40 Crore. The company said that its revenue witnessed a modest growth at ₹184.70 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, it logged a revenue of ₹178 Crore.

However, the company announced an EBITDA of ₹39.60 Crore. This was 16.20% lower than the previous corresponding period. The business also said that margins slipped to 21.40% against 26.60% against the same quarter of previous year.

The company said that it witnessed a 21% y-o-y jump in its other expenditure at ₹60.20 Crore. As per the company’s filing, this was mainly due to higher costs involved in the litigation on account of hearing before the Supreme Court due to ongoing GST litigation.

Delta Corp and its two subsidiaries received show cause notices from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Hyderabad.

These companies secured a stay on the GST orders.

The DGGI has issued a tax demand notice of ₹1.12 Lakh Crore to about 71 online gaming companies.

In the quarter ended March 2025, the business posted a 127.40% y-o-y growth in its net profit at ₹164.60 Crore. The company witnessed a 1.20% decline in its revenue from operations at ₹182.60 Crore as compared to ₹185.50 Crore in Q4FY24.

