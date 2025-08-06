iifl-logo

Indices may open weak on August 06, 2025

6 Aug 2025 , 09:12 AM

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex likely to have a muted opening on August 06, 2025. The GIFT Nifty, an early stock market indicator, was down 70 points, trading around 24,661.50.

On August 05, Indian equity indices ended lower.

At close, the Sensex was down 308.47 points at 80,710.25. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 73.20 points at 24,649.55.

Among sectors, auto index up 0.4%. However, the bank, IT, oil & gas, FMCG, and pharma sectors down 0.5% each.

The broad market indices, BSE Midcap and smallcap indices ended with marginal losses.

Infosys, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank were among top losers on the NSE. On the contrary, gainers were Titan Company, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Life, Trent, and IndusInd Bank.

Global Indices:

On Tuesday, the Asian stocks rose for a second consecutive session.

On August 06, at 7.50 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 0.41 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 138.76 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 8.73 points.

The U.S stocks moved mostly lower over the course of the session on Tuesday.

The Nasdaq slid 137.03 points to close at 20,916.55. The S&P 500 fell 30.75 points to 6,299.19. Meanwhile, the Dow edged down 61.90 points to 44,111.74.

 

HUDCO Q1 Profit Rises 13% to ₹630 Crore, NII Jumps 32%

6 Aug 2025|06:07 PM
PVR Inox Narrows Q1 Loss to ₹54.5 Crore, Revenue Up 23% YoY

6 Aug 2025|04:41 PM
Capacite Infraprojects Wins Hinduja Group Contract for Worli Project

6 Aug 2025|03:37 PM
Prestige Estates Q1 Net Profit Climbs 26% to ₹292.5 Crore

6 Aug 2025|02:03 PM
JSW Energy Commissions Second Kutehr Unit; Takes Total Output to 160 MW

