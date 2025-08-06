HUDCO Q1 Profit Rises 13% to ₹630 Crore, NII Jumps 32%

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) posted a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2025, with both core income and profit growing on a year-on-year basis.

The company’s Net Interest Income (NII), its core income from lending operations came in at ₹961 crore, marking a 32% increase from ₹724.7 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Net profit for the quarter rose to ₹630.2 crore, up 13% from ₹558 crore a year ago. This is supported by strong interest earnings and improved recoveries.

HUDCO made progress on the asset quality front this quarter:

Gross NPAs reduced to 1.34% at the end of June, from 1.67% in March 2025.

Net NPAs improved sharply to 0.09%, compared to 0.25% in the previous quarter.

The clean-up in bad loans came after the company resolved a long-outstanding NPA worth ₹277.68 crore, helping bring down stress levels. In addition, four smaller NPA accounts totaling ₹7.27 crore were technically written off, further easing the NPA load.

The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood high at 93.49%, reflecting the company’s conservative provisioning approach. HUDCO’s loan sanctions more than doubled YoY, rising 143% to ₹34,224 crore for the quarter, indicating robust demand in the infrastructure and housing space.

