JSW Energy Commissions Second Kutehr Unit; Takes Total Output to 160 MW

6 Aug 2025 , 01:45 PM

JSW Energy announced the commissioning of the second 80 MW unit of its 240 MW Kutehr hydroelectric project in Himachal Pradesh on August 6. With this addition, the total operational capacity at the plant has now reached 160 MW.

The hydro project, located in Chamba district, is being hailed as one of India’s fastest-developed greenfield hydro projects. Power supply from the commissioned 160 MW has already begun, with electricity being dispatched to Haryana. The final 80 MW unit is expected to be commissioned shortly, according to the company. JSW Energy had earlier commissioned the first unit on August 4.

The entire 240 MW output from the project is secured under a 35-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Haryana Power Purchase Centre at a tariff of ₹4.5/kWh. Power will be supplied to state-run discoms Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

Sharad Mahendra, Joint MD and CEO, said the commissioning aligns well with peak monsoon inflows, enhancing seasonal energy generation. With this project, JSW Energy’s total hydro capacity now stands at 1,551 MW.

The company’s renewable portfolio includes 2,157 MW solar and 3,562 MW wind, taking its green energy mix to 56%. Overall, JSW Energy’s total locked-in generation capacity is 30.3 GW, with 12.9 GW operational and 12.8 GW under construction. The company also holds 29.4 GWh of committed energy storage, comprising 26.4 GWh pumped hydro and 3.0 GWh battery storage.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

