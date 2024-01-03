Home Loan Eligibility Calculator

What is Home Loan Eligibility?

Before you understand how to calculate home loan eligibility, you must learn what exactly home loan eligibility is.

As a house seeker applying for a loan, it is imperative to understand your eligibility criteria first. But you may ask yourself – how to calculate home loan eligibility?

On that note, this post comes as a saviour solution. Here, we will give you a detailed analysis of how to calculate your loan eligibility using a calculator. Note that the eligibility criterion determines whether you qualify for the home loan or not. A lending bank conducts loan eligibility screening and assesses your eligibility. The bank takes into consideration your financial status by assessing your credit score, documents, monthly income, age, and property type/size/age you are buying.