Top Gainers NSE/BSE

Top Gainers / Losers

03 January , 2025 | 05:30 AM

NSE

BSE

Company
Price
Change(%)
Volume
Market Cap

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

92.95 | 0.78

7,01,315

3,75,215.89

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

18.05 | 0.24

15,05,928

4,58,506.16

Eicher Motors Ltd

EICHERMOT

5,310.75

2.65 | 0.05

8,36,689

1,45,584.89

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

46.30 | 0.97

3,41,848

1,16,438.14

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

62.70 | 1.85

16,30,862

3,06,432.7

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

36.25 | 1.53

12,74,239

5,65,370.39

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

32.50 | 1.48

10,11,450

2,15,267.36

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

1.50 | 0.08

42,77,149

3,65,555.55

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

0.45 | 0.03

15,63,600

2,71,608.18

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

SBILIFE

1,447.7

25.45 | 1.79

11,07,442

1,45,072.42

Reliance Industries Ltd

RELIANCE

1,251.15

9.35 | 0.75

1,55,21,102

16,93,102.36

IndusInd Bank Ltd

INDUSINDBK

997.9

6.55 | 0.66

58,96,120

77,741.56

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

9.80 | 1.05

18,32,664

92,954.69

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

2.55 | 0.28

26,91,743

2,23,771.26

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

25.35 | 3.31

2,47,73,025

2,90,956.11

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

HDFCLIFE

623

2.85 | 0.46

29,56,679

1,34,119.61

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

0.70 | 0.18

71,22,319

2,42,595.8

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

1.85 | 0.55

86,89,629

3,29,541.19

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

0.90 | 0.29

76,36,948

2,93,945.58

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

ONGC

258.89

12.82 | 5.21

4,97,60,410

3,25,690.84

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

0.18 | 0.13

2,33,51,832

1,72,722.08

Note: Market Cap. is in ₹Cr. 

Top News

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

