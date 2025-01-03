03 January , 2025 | 05:30 AM
Company
Price
Change(%)
Volume
Market Cap
MARUTI
11,934.25
92.95 | 0.78
7,01,315
3,75,215.89
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
18.05 | 0.24
15,05,928
4,58,506.16
EICHERMOT
5,310.75
2.65 | 0.05
8,36,689
1,45,584.89
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
46.30 | 0.97
3,41,848
1,16,438.14
TITAN
3,451.65
62.70 | 1.85
16,30,862
3,06,432.7
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
36.25 | 1.53
12,74,239
5,65,370.39
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
32.50 | 1.48
10,11,450
2,15,267.36
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
1.50 | 0.08
42,77,149
3,65,555.55
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
0.45 | 0.03
15,63,600
2,71,608.18
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
SBILIFE
1,447.7
25.45 | 1.79
11,07,442
1,45,072.42
RELIANCE
1,251.15
9.35 | 0.75
1,55,21,102
16,93,102.36
INDUSINDBK
997.9
6.55 | 0.66
58,96,120
77,741.56
TATACONSUM
939.45
9.80 | 1.05
18,32,664
92,954.69
JSWSTEEL
915.05
2.55 | 0.28
26,91,743
2,23,771.26
TATAMOTORS
790.4
25.35 | 3.31
2,47,73,025
2,90,956.11
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
HDFCLIFE
623
2.85 | 0.46
29,56,679
1,34,119.61
COALINDIA
393.65
0.70 | 0.18
71,22,319
2,42,595.8
NTPC
339.85
1.85 | 0.55
86,89,629
3,29,541.19
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
0.90 | 0.29
76,36,948
2,93,945.58
ONGC
258.89
12.82 | 5.21
4,97,60,410
3,25,690.84
TATASTEEL
138.36
0.18 | 0.13
2,33,51,832
1,72,722.08
Note: Market Cap. is in ₹Cr.
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
