Sector
Daily(%)
1 Week(%)
1 Month(%)
3 Months(%)
6 Months(%)
1 Year(%)
Plywood Boards/Laminates
-0.48
3.27
0.27
-3.01
6.62
9.13
Real Estate Investment Trusts
0.65
0.55
-1.80
-1.99
3.36
10.73
Shipping
2.17
0.74
-7.21
-6.77
-9.56
17.52
Fertilizers
0.99
2.84
-2.91
2.89
2.08
9.81
Glass & Glass Products
0.22
-0.31
2.06
5.66
12.66
34.17
Paper
-0.34
0.50
-3.54
-3.28
-11.86
6.53
Readymade Garments/ Apparells
-0.27
1.27
13.14
21.64
41.71
48.32
Sugar
-0.08
1.03
-6.31
-18.91
-13.95
-0.47
Paints/Varnish
-0.34
1.99
-1.38
-13.76
-2.86
-12.90
Petrochemicals
-0.48
1.22
4.53
-3.12
3.18
22.97
Pharmaceuticals
0.31
3.69
2.82
5.00
29.01
41.32
Plastic products
0.07
1.58
0.73
2.74
6.90
39.87
Chemicals
0.20
2.19
-0.14
-4.57
6.30
15.25
Entertainment
0.68
-0.79
-2.86
1.19
27.80
1223.43
Tobacco Products
-0.94
-0.60
-0.99
-10.70
9.80
45.31
Logistics
0.12
1.52
0.81
-1.46
-4.07
3.42
Realty
0.15
2.17
2.80
4.22
9.46
54.81
Refineries
0.25
1.01
-0.59
-12.74
-12.04
9.60
Bearings
0.11
1.08
-8.16
-15.16
-27.34
-12.57
Crude Oil & Natural Gas
1.76
4.53
1.34
-2.49
17.17
53.15
Finance
0.06
1.55
1.05
-1.16
4.84
36.53
Non Ferrous Metals
0.12
-0.96
-4.30
-11.91
10.76
50.26
Castings, Forgings & Fastners
0.75
1.35
2.82
1.50
13.33
31.52
Ceramic Products
0.07
2.09
-1.58
-14.28
-10.77
-3.27
Construction
0.21
0.63
6.18
5.85
11.29
34.65
Diamond, Gems and Jewellery
-0.12
3.03
2.93
0.35
51.28
77.28
Diversified
-0.35
1.34
-1.33
-0.99
3.05
19.57
Electronics
1.22
1.53
12.89
27.70
55.22
38.74
Insurance
0.39
0.84
1.60
-7.77
-0.53
12.70
Power Generation & Distribution
0.36
1.57
0.62
-9.45
-2.17
24.70
Auto Ancillaries
0.19
1.90
1.46
-3.79
-3.61
21.73
Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
0.23
2.41
1.64
2.38
-0.45
55.50
IT - Hardware
-0.58
4.48
2.29
-7.90
8.35
20.17
Marine Port & Services
-0.71
2.48
1.08
-10.50
-12.10
28.62
Mining & Mineral products
2.09
4.13
1.36
-0.52
1.72
17.24
Air Transport Service
0.17
-1.16
5.04
-7.99
22.37
90.41
E-Commerce/App based Aggregator
0.26
0.67
6.62
2.03
13.76
10.55
Media - Print/Television/Radio
0.57
-0.05
1.39
2.86
4.35
21.90
Oil Drill/Allied
-0.90
2.50
-0.58
14.13
3.60
167.19
Plantation & Plantation Products
0.17
4.31
10.09
9.34
19.30
47.68
Textiles
0.26
0.02
4.14
2.79
6.65
26.74
Tyres
0.47
1.47
-0.01
-1.20
-4.67
6.43
Agro Chemicals
1.30
0.57
-3.61
-5.29
-1.55
9.13
Banks
0.28
1.14
-0.90
-6.29
-12.26
-3.07
Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment
0.01
1.40
2.93
11.50
36.26
134.80
Leather
-0.80
1.90
-2.08
-3.77
-2.29
15.49
Retail
1.39
0.41
-0.75
-5.90
6.49
23.43
Telecomm Equipment & Infra Services
-0.02
1.69
4.95
8.06
36.07
98.76
Trading
0.12
1.99
1.43
-0.25
16.62
36.10
Consumer Durables
0.64
2.48
6.01
9.15
27.00
80.70
Dry cells
1.83
-0.10
2.80
-8.45
3.43
-7.87
Ferro Alloys
0.70
4.14
4.25
2.50
4.45
27.49
FMCG
0.40
1.55
-1.06
-6.49
3.46
11.92
Power Infrastructure
0.62
8.02
10.13
3.20
-2.50
82.91
Railways
0.22
1.57
-2.68
-10.39
-21.15
-10.28
Ship Building
-2.05
-2.39
3.23
31.44
68.15
52.73
Steel
0.78
0.73
0.59
-5.81
6.52
27.80
Credit Rating Agencies
-1.32
6.61
2.02
20.98
26.22
36.89
Education
0.70
2.77
1.00
-11.57
22.98
53.97
ETF
-0.02
0.73
-0.06
-2.65
2.45
8.09
Miscellaneous
0.45
2.23
0.65
-0.44
3.13
17.45
Telecomm-Service
0.50
2.50
-0.76
-7.33
-1.36
17.15
Alcoholic Beverages
0.05
3.80
5.79
7.63
24.36
39.13
Automobile
-0.58
3.58
0.24
-7.51
-8.32
31.58
Cement - Products
0.28
1.47
-3.84
-9.68
-16.69
-3.78
Refractories
-0.65
0.02
-1.86
-3.11
7.35
10.54
Gas Distribution
1.15
2.46
2.93
-17.10
-12.34
3.10
Healthcare
0.46
1.37
-1.05
8.46
30.88
41.07
Hotels & Restaurants
0.66
5.95
14.38
17.76
19.69
49.10
IT - Software
0.47
3.33
4.02
6.93
14.52
32.31
Packaging
0.85
-0.37
0.79
6.86
17.24
34.71
Aerospace & Defence
1.32
4.21
2.83
5.50
-7.62
47.04
Cables
-0.65
1.51
9.72
9.97
7.56
81.46
Cement
0.40
1.70
0.00
-2.42
-8.25
1.04
Financial Services
-1.84
-0.20
7.74
13.05
49.00
103.38
Infrastructure Investment Trusts
-0.30
0.77
0.28
-1.36
-1.56
-1.70
Stock/ Commodity Brokers
-0.29
1.98
3.40
10.40
47.55
81.81
Computer Education
-1.41
-0.50
-3.36
-2.09
15.37
11.55
Edible Oil
1.41
1.19
2.88
8.35
22.07
26.55
Engineering
1.22
1.93
-1.19
5.56
8.01
57.98
Infrastructure Developers & Operators
-0.10
3.77
5.87
1.72
8.81
47.44
Printing & Stationery
-1.23
1.64
0.35
-5.73
-2.61
5.32
Quick Service Restaurant
0.95
3.32
1.66
-11.30
-6.47
-9.70
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
