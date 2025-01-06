iifl-logo-icon 1
Sector Performance

Overview

Valuation

Performance

Sector
Daily(%)
1 Week(%)
1 Month(%)
3 Months(%)
6 Months(%)
1 Year(%)

Plywood Boards/Laminates

-0.48

3.27

0.27

-3.01

6.62

9.13

Real Estate Investment Trusts

0.65

0.55

-1.80

-1.99

3.36

10.73

Shipping

2.17

0.74

-7.21

-6.77

-9.56

17.52

Fertilizers

0.99

2.84

-2.91

2.89

2.08

9.81

Glass & Glass Products

0.22

-0.31

2.06

5.66

12.66

34.17

Paper

-0.34

0.50

-3.54

-3.28

-11.86

6.53

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

-0.27

1.27

13.14

21.64

41.71

48.32

Sugar

-0.08

1.03

-6.31

-18.91

-13.95

-0.47

Paints/Varnish

-0.34

1.99

-1.38

-13.76

-2.86

-12.90

Petrochemicals

-0.48

1.22

4.53

-3.12

3.18

22.97

Pharmaceuticals

0.31

3.69

2.82

5.00

29.01

41.32

Plastic products

0.07

1.58

0.73

2.74

6.90

39.87

Chemicals

0.20

2.19

-0.14

-4.57

6.30

15.25

Entertainment

0.68

-0.79

-2.86

1.19

27.80

1223.43

Tobacco Products

-0.94

-0.60

-0.99

-10.70

9.80

45.31

Logistics

0.12

1.52

0.81

-1.46

-4.07

3.42

Realty

0.15

2.17

2.80

4.22

9.46

54.81

Refineries

0.25

1.01

-0.59

-12.74

-12.04

9.60

Bearings

0.11

1.08

-8.16

-15.16

-27.34

-12.57

Crude Oil & Natural Gas

1.76

4.53

1.34

-2.49

17.17

53.15

Finance

0.06

1.55

1.05

-1.16

4.84

36.53

Non Ferrous Metals

0.12

-0.96

-4.30

-11.91

10.76

50.26

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

0.75

1.35

2.82

1.50

13.33

31.52

Ceramic Products

0.07

2.09

-1.58

-14.28

-10.77

-3.27

Construction

0.21

0.63

6.18

5.85

11.29

34.65

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

-0.12

3.03

2.93

0.35

51.28

77.28

Diversified

-0.35

1.34

-1.33

-0.99

3.05

19.57

Electronics

1.22

1.53

12.89

27.70

55.22

38.74

Insurance

0.39

0.84

1.60

-7.77

-0.53

12.70

Power Generation & Distribution

0.36

1.57

0.62

-9.45

-2.17

24.70

Auto Ancillaries

0.19

1.90

1.46

-3.79

-3.61

21.73

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

0.23

2.41

1.64

2.38

-0.45

55.50

IT - Hardware

-0.58

4.48

2.29

-7.90

8.35

20.17

Marine Port & Services

-0.71

2.48

1.08

-10.50

-12.10

28.62

Mining & Mineral products

2.09

4.13

1.36

-0.52

1.72

17.24

Air Transport Service

0.17

-1.16

5.04

-7.99

22.37

90.41

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

0.26

0.67

6.62

2.03

13.76

10.55

Media - Print/Television/Radio

0.57

-0.05

1.39

2.86

4.35

21.90

Oil Drill/Allied

-0.90

2.50

-0.58

14.13

3.60

167.19

Plantation & Plantation Products

0.17

4.31

10.09

9.34

19.30

47.68

Textiles

0.26

0.02

4.14

2.79

6.65

26.74

Tyres

0.47

1.47

-0.01

-1.20

-4.67

6.43

Agro Chemicals

1.30

0.57

-3.61

-5.29

-1.55

9.13

Banks

0.28

1.14

-0.90

-6.29

-12.26

-3.07

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

0.01

1.40

2.93

11.50

36.26

134.80

Leather

-0.80

1.90

-2.08

-3.77

-2.29

15.49

Retail

1.39

0.41

-0.75

-5.90

6.49

23.43

Telecomm Equipment & Infra Services

-0.02

1.69

4.95

8.06

36.07

98.76

Trading

0.12

1.99

1.43

-0.25

16.62

36.10

Consumer Durables

0.64

2.48

6.01

9.15

27.00

80.70

Dry cells

1.83

-0.10

2.80

-8.45

3.43

-7.87

Ferro Alloys

0.70

4.14

4.25

2.50

4.45

27.49

FMCG

0.40

1.55

-1.06

-6.49

3.46

11.92

Power Infrastructure

0.62

8.02

10.13

3.20

-2.50

82.91

Railways

0.22

1.57

-2.68

-10.39

-21.15

-10.28

Ship Building

-2.05

-2.39

3.23

31.44

68.15

52.73

Steel

0.78

0.73

0.59

-5.81

6.52

27.80

Credit Rating Agencies

-1.32

6.61

2.02

20.98

26.22

36.89

Education

0.70

2.77

1.00

-11.57

22.98

53.97

ETF

-0.02

0.73

-0.06

-2.65

2.45

8.09

Miscellaneous

0.45

2.23

0.65

-0.44

3.13

17.45

Telecomm-Service

0.50

2.50

-0.76

-7.33

-1.36

17.15

Alcoholic Beverages

0.05

3.80

5.79

7.63

24.36

39.13

Automobile

-0.58

3.58

0.24

-7.51

-8.32

31.58

Cement - Products

0.28

1.47

-3.84

-9.68

-16.69

-3.78

Refractories

-0.65

0.02

-1.86

-3.11

7.35

10.54

Gas Distribution

1.15

2.46

2.93

-17.10

-12.34

3.10

Healthcare

0.46

1.37

-1.05

8.46

30.88

41.07

Hotels & Restaurants

0.66

5.95

14.38

17.76

19.69

49.10

IT - Software

0.47

3.33

4.02

6.93

14.52

32.31

Packaging

0.85

-0.37

0.79

6.86

17.24

34.71

Aerospace & Defence

1.32

4.21

2.83

5.50

-7.62

47.04

Cables

-0.65

1.51

9.72

9.97

7.56

81.46

Cement

0.40

1.70

0.00

-2.42

-8.25

1.04

Financial Services

-1.84

-0.20

7.74

13.05

49.00

103.38

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

-0.30

0.77

0.28

-1.36

-1.56

-1.70

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

-0.29

1.98

3.40

10.40

47.55

81.81

Computer Education

-1.41

-0.50

-3.36

-2.09

15.37

11.55

Edible Oil

1.41

1.19

2.88

8.35

22.07

26.55

Engineering

1.22

1.93

-1.19

5.56

8.01

57.98

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

-0.10

3.77

5.87

1.72

8.81

47.44

Printing & Stationery

-1.23

1.64

0.35

-5.73

-2.61

5.32

Quick Service Restaurant

0.95

3.32

1.66

-11.30

-6.47

-9.70

Top News

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Read More

