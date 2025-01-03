Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Borosil Renewables Ltd
548.4
|0.95
|0.17
|7160.35
|0
Asahi India Glass Ltd
730.25
|-22.40
|-2.98
|17752.38
|58.35
Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd
138.65
|0.15
|0.11
|1121.90
|171.11
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd
24.59
|0.86
|3.62
|220.21
|1.25
Banaras Beads Ltd
129.04
|1.37
|1.07
|85.63
|27.05
La Opala RG Ltd
323.95
|1.45
|0.45
|3595.85
|31.02
Sejal Glass Ltd
624.7
|1.65
|0.26
|630.95
|0
Borosil Ltd
414.35
|4.70
|1.15
|4950.39
|69.8
Borosil Scientific Ltd
174.05
|1.84
|1.07
|1547.25
|45.5
Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd
128.05
|-3.30
|-2.51
|226.32
|26.7
Invest wise with Expert advice
