iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd Share Price

24.03
(-2.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:54 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.59
  • Day's High25.35
  • 52 Wk High31.03
  • Prev. Close24.59
  • Day's Low24.03
  • 52 Wk Low 15.85
  • Turnover (lac)3.62
  • P/E1.25
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-86.4
  • EPS19.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)215.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Glass & Glass Products

Open

24.59

Prev. Close

24.59

Turnover(Lac.)

3.62

Day's High

25.35

Day's Low

24.03

52 Week's High

31.03

52 Week's Low

15.85

Book Value

-86.4

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

215.2

P/E

1.25

EPS

19.15

Divi. Yield

0

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.72%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.91

17.91

17.91

17.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-850.2

-1,015.54

-784.27

-449.58

Net Worth

-832.29

-997.63

-766.36

-431.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,898.94

2,286.36

1,965.49

1,853.51

yoy growth (%)

-16.94

16.32

6.04

-6.32

Raw materials

-578.56

-691.7

-670.94

-538.99

As % of sales

30.46

30.25

34.13

29.07

Employee costs

-205.14

-217.59

-199.67

-211.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-304.14

-103.11

-298.15

-221.7

Depreciation

-134.46

-148.46

-160.93

-174.86

Tax paid

0

0.08

3.63

0

Working capital

-293.64

-116.43

-158.59

29.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.94

16.32

6.04

-6.32

Op profit growth

-87.98

122.12

-40.54

-30.67

EBIT growth

-172.01

-380.9

-384.19

-77.53

Net profit growth

195.19

-65.01

131.69

-30.27

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

1,980.61

2,064.34

2,455.82

2,300.15

2,157.34

Excise Duty

53.27

203.74

201.23

0

0

Net Sales

1,927.34

1,860.6

2,254.59

2,300.15

2,157.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

29.68

18.6

Other Income

5.1

108.4

14.29

67.24

128.66

View Annually Results

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asahi India Glass Ltd

ASAHIINDIA

730.25

56.7217,787.6392.720.271,085.96104.15

Borosil Renewables Ltd

BORORENEW

548.4

07,149.912.620264.9466.68

Borosil Ltd

BOROLTD

414.35

70.694,949.1918.320273.8963.43

La Opala RG Ltd

LAOPALA

323.95

31.083,590.8524.063.0990.6173.55

Borosil Scientific Ltd

BOROSCI

174.05

45.981,549.037.69087.0444.79

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rita Bhimani

Independent Director

Neeraj Kumar Sureka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in the mid-forties, Hindustan National Glass & Industries is the largest producer of glass containers. As a part of its diversification, it acquired mining rights in Rajasthan and an EOU status for manufacturing polished granite slabs and tiles. The major industries consuming its products are liquor, beer, soft drinks and cosmetics. The company came out with a rights issue in 1994-95. It increased the capacity of one of its furnaces by 22,000 tonnes to capitalise on the burgeoning packaging industry. Also, it installed on-line electronic inspection equipment on two pharmaceutical production lines to ensure production of consistent quality containers. The company is examining the possibility of 100% export-oriented polished granite projects. Glass bottles are exported to Bangladesh, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malayasia, Singapore, Srilanka, Tanzania, Nigeria and Taiwan. The company is negotiating with prospective buyers in the UK, Germany and the US, for export of bottles. HNGL has taken up expansion-cum-modernisation of its Rishra plant by installation of a new glass melting furnace with a production capacity of 300 MT per day at an estimated cost of Rs.35 crores. The plant was commissioned in July,2001.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.03 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd is ₹215.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd is 1.25 and -0.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd is ₹15.85 and ₹31.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd?

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.97%, 3 Years at -9.79%, 1 Year at 19.37%, 6 Month at 0.16%, 3 Month at -12.15% and 1 Month at 4.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.73 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.27 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.