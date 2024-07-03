Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorGlass & Glass Products
Open₹24.59
Prev. Close₹24.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.62
Day's High₹25.35
Day's Low₹24.03
52 Week's High₹31.03
52 Week's Low₹15.85
Book Value₹-86.4
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)215.2
P/E1.25
EPS19.15
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.91
17.91
17.91
17.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-850.2
-1,015.54
-784.27
-449.58
Net Worth
-832.29
-997.63
-766.36
-431.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,898.94
2,286.36
1,965.49
1,853.51
yoy growth (%)
-16.94
16.32
6.04
-6.32
Raw materials
-578.56
-691.7
-670.94
-538.99
As % of sales
30.46
30.25
34.13
29.07
Employee costs
-205.14
-217.59
-199.67
-211.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-304.14
-103.11
-298.15
-221.7
Depreciation
-134.46
-148.46
-160.93
-174.86
Tax paid
0
0.08
3.63
0
Working capital
-293.64
-116.43
-158.59
29.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.94
16.32
6.04
-6.32
Op profit growth
-87.98
122.12
-40.54
-30.67
EBIT growth
-172.01
-380.9
-384.19
-77.53
Net profit growth
195.19
-65.01
131.69
-30.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
1,980.61
2,064.34
2,455.82
2,300.15
2,157.34
Excise Duty
53.27
203.74
201.23
0
0
Net Sales
1,927.34
1,860.6
2,254.59
2,300.15
2,157.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
29.68
18.6
Other Income
5.1
108.4
14.29
67.24
128.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asahi India Glass Ltd
ASAHIINDIA
730.25
|56.72
|17,787.63
|92.72
|0.27
|1,085.96
|104.15
Borosil Renewables Ltd
BORORENEW
548.4
|0
|7,149.9
|12.62
|0
|264.94
|66.68
Borosil Ltd
BOROLTD
414.35
|70.69
|4,949.19
|18.32
|0
|273.89
|63.43
La Opala RG Ltd
LAOPALA
323.95
|31.08
|3,590.85
|24.06
|3.09
|90.61
|73.55
Borosil Scientific Ltd
BOROSCI
174.05
|45.98
|1,549.03
|7.69
|0
|87.04
|44.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Rita Bhimani
Independent Director
Neeraj Kumar Sureka
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in the mid-forties, Hindustan National Glass & Industries is the largest producer of glass containers. As a part of its diversification, it acquired mining rights in Rajasthan and an EOU status for manufacturing polished granite slabs and tiles. The major industries consuming its products are liquor, beer, soft drinks and cosmetics. The company came out with a rights issue in 1994-95. It increased the capacity of one of its furnaces by 22,000 tonnes to capitalise on the burgeoning packaging industry. Also, it installed on-line electronic inspection equipment on two pharmaceutical production lines to ensure production of consistent quality containers. The company is examining the possibility of 100% export-oriented polished granite projects. Glass bottles are exported to Bangladesh, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malayasia, Singapore, Srilanka, Tanzania, Nigeria and Taiwan. The company is negotiating with prospective buyers in the UK, Germany and the US, for export of bottles. HNGL has taken up expansion-cum-modernisation of its Rishra plant by installation of a new glass melting furnace with a production capacity of 300 MT per day at an estimated cost of Rs.35 crores. The plant was commissioned in July,2001.
Read More
The Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.03 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd is ₹215.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd is 1.25 and -0.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd is ₹15.85 and ₹31.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.97%, 3 Years at -9.79%, 1 Year at 19.37%, 6 Month at 0.16%, 3 Month at -12.15% and 1 Month at 4.19%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.