Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.91
17.91
17.91
17.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-850.2
-1,015.54
-784.27
-449.58
Net Worth
-832.29
-997.63
-766.36
-431.67
Minority Interest
Debt
2,263.69
2,263.69
2,225.04
2,254.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,431.4
1,266.06
1,458.68
1,823.28
Fixed Assets
1,474.61
1,655.53
1,765.12
1,861.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.36
1.32
1.2
1.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-444.6
-615.71
-478.26
-206.63
Inventories
511.9
439.35
424.09
449.8
Inventory Days
86.45
Sundry Debtors
305.35
299.61
346.62
345.43
Debtor Days
66.39
Other Current Assets
206.28
237.16
234.7
185.05
Sundry Creditors
-441.42
-559.26
-448.94
-278.16
Creditor Days
53.46
Other Current Liabilities
-1,026.71
-1,032.57
-1,034.73
-908.75
Cash
400.02
224.91
170.62
167.54
Total Assets
1,431.39
1,266.05
1,458.68
1,823.26
