Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

22.29
(-4.05%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:05 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.91

17.91

17.91

17.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-850.2

-1,015.54

-784.27

-449.58

Net Worth

-832.29

-997.63

-766.36

-431.67

Minority Interest

Debt

2,263.69

2,263.69

2,225.04

2,254.95

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,431.4

1,266.06

1,458.68

1,823.28

Fixed Assets

1,474.61

1,655.53

1,765.12

1,861.18

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.36

1.32

1.2

1.17

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-444.6

-615.71

-478.26

-206.63

Inventories

511.9

439.35

424.09

449.8

Inventory Days

86.45

Sundry Debtors

305.35

299.61

346.62

345.43

Debtor Days

66.39

Other Current Assets

206.28

237.16

234.7

185.05

Sundry Creditors

-441.42

-559.26

-448.94

-278.16

Creditor Days

53.46

Other Current Liabilities

-1,026.71

-1,032.57

-1,034.73

-908.75

Cash

400.02

224.91

170.62

167.54

Total Assets

1,431.39

1,266.05

1,458.68

1,823.26

