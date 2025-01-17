iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd Key Ratios

21.81
(0.55%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.58

-17.47

-3.22

7.07

Op profit growth

-40.54

-44.87

20.55

11.58

EBIT growth

-384.19

-85.94

138.86

-43.19

Net profit growth

149.14

-24.94

-35.98

20.99

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.68

9.9

14.82

11.89

EBIT margin

-2.4

0.87

5.14

2.08

Net profit margin

-14.78

-6.14

-6.75

-10.21

RoCE

-1.63

0.48

3.13

1.27

RoNW

-25.56

-6.25

-7.68

-9.85

RoA

-2.51

-0.84

-1.02

-1.56

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-49.79

-33.11

-44.07

-61.14

Book value per share

17.79

45.57

59.08

54.4

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.15

-3.19

-1.79

-1.78

P/B

6.03

2.32

1.33

2

EV/EBIDTA

30.39

18.23

10.12

11.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-1.22

0

1.83

0.38

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

75.23

83.09

73.7

71.77

Inventory days

102.82

118.4

100.04

98.35

Creditor days

-97.14

-104.69

-88.7

-72.75

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.18

-0.06

-0.42

-0.16

Net debt / equity

15.82

6.43

5.49

6.28

Net debt / op. profit

23.03

13.9

8.49

10.78

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-34.81

-28.96

-31.33

-32.41

Employee costs

-10.36

-11.34

-9.82

-10.14

Other costs

-49.14

-49.78

-44.01

-45.53

