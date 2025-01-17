Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.58
-17.47
-3.22
7.07
Op profit growth
-40.54
-44.87
20.55
11.58
EBIT growth
-384.19
-85.94
138.86
-43.19
Net profit growth
149.14
-24.94
-35.98
20.99
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.68
9.9
14.82
11.89
EBIT margin
-2.4
0.87
5.14
2.08
Net profit margin
-14.78
-6.14
-6.75
-10.21
RoCE
-1.63
0.48
3.13
1.27
RoNW
-25.56
-6.25
-7.68
-9.85
RoA
-2.51
-0.84
-1.02
-1.56
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-49.79
-33.11
-44.07
-61.14
Book value per share
17.79
45.57
59.08
54.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.15
-3.19
-1.79
-1.78
P/B
6.03
2.32
1.33
2
EV/EBIDTA
30.39
18.23
10.12
11.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-1.22
0
1.83
0.38
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
75.23
83.09
73.7
71.77
Inventory days
102.82
118.4
100.04
98.35
Creditor days
-97.14
-104.69
-88.7
-72.75
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.18
-0.06
-0.42
-0.16
Net debt / equity
15.82
6.43
5.49
6.28
Net debt / op. profit
23.03
13.9
8.49
10.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-34.81
-28.96
-31.33
-32.41
Employee costs
-10.36
-11.34
-9.82
-10.14
Other costs
-49.14
-49.78
-44.01
-45.53
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.