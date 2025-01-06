Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-304.14
-103.11
-298.15
-221.7
Depreciation
-134.46
-148.46
-160.93
-174.86
Tax paid
0
0.08
3.63
0
Working capital
-293.64
-116.43
-158.59
29.19
Other operating items
Operating
-732.25
-367.92
-614.03
-367.38
Capital expenditure
-25.18
-53.31
-10.84
1,406.24
Free cash flow
-757.43
-421.24
-624.87
1,038.85
Equity raised
-288.06
89.14
801
1,009.6
Investing
-0.51
-34.59
0
-71.38
Financing
-11.95
-81.21
61.59
63.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,057.95
-447.9
237.72
2,041.02
