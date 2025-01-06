iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

23.37
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd

Hind.Natl.Glass FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-304.14

-103.11

-298.15

-221.7

Depreciation

-134.46

-148.46

-160.93

-174.86

Tax paid

0

0.08

3.63

0

Working capital

-293.64

-116.43

-158.59

29.19

Other operating items

Operating

-732.25

-367.92

-614.03

-367.38

Capital expenditure

-25.18

-53.31

-10.84

1,406.24

Free cash flow

-757.43

-421.24

-624.87

1,038.85

Equity raised

-288.06

89.14

801

1,009.6

Investing

-0.51

-34.59

0

-71.38

Financing

-11.95

-81.21

61.59

63.95

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,057.95

-447.9

237.72

2,041.02

Hind.Natl.Glass : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.