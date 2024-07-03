Summary

United Spirits Limited (USL) is the largest alco beverage Company in India and is also among the largest consumer goods companies. The Company is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of beverage alcohol. It has a comprehensive brand portfolio with over about 80 brands of Scotch whisky, IMFL whisky, brandy, rum, vodka and gin. 8 of these brands sell more than a million cases annually. The Company produces and sells around 72 million cases. McDowells No.1, Royal Challenge, Royal Challenge American Pride, Signature, Antiquity, Black Dog, Directors Special Black, McDowells Rum & McDowells Brandy are some of the marquee brands owned by your Company. In addition, your Company also imports, manufactures, distributes, and sells various iconic Diageo brands such as Haig Gold Label, Captain Morgan, Johnnie Walker, J&B, Baileys, Lagavulin, Talisker, VAT 69, Black & White, Smirnoff and Ciroc in India under different licensing agreements.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of beverage alcohol (spirits and wines), including through tie-up manufacturing units and strategic brand franchises. In addition, the Company holds the perpetual right to the Bangalore Franchise of Board of Control for Cricket in India - Indian Premier League (BCCI-IPL). They operate in two geographic segments: India and outside India. The Companys portfolio includes brands such as McDowells No.1, Royal Challenge, Signature, and Antiquity, among others. It also imports

Read More