iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

United Spirits Ltd Share Price

1,652.5
(-1.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,665
  • Day's High1,698.8
  • 52 Wk High1,700
  • Prev. Close1,682.45
  • Day's Low1,638.75
  • 52 Wk Low 1,054.7
  • Turnover (lac)2,890.75
  • P/E88.04
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value104.45
  • EPS19.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,20,194.73
  • Div. Yield0.53
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
View More Futures

United Spirits Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

1,665

Prev. Close

1,682.45

Turnover(Lac.)

2,890.75

Day's High

1,698.8

Day's Low

1,638.75

52 Week's High

1,700

52 Week's Low

1,054.7

Book Value

104.45

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,20,194.73

P/E

88.04

EPS

19.11

Divi. Yield

0.53

United Spirits Ltd Corporate Action

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

arrow

United Spirits Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Read More
United Spirits Q1 profit rises 1.7% to ₹485 Crore

United Spirits Q1 profit rises 1.7% to ₹485 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of the current fiscal year was ₹6,238 Crore, up from ₹5,808 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

United Spirits Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.88%

Foreign: 55.88%

Indian: 0.79%

Non-Promoter- 29.27%

Institutions: 29.27%

Non-Institutions: 14.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

United Spirits Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

145

145

145.5

145.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,818

5,799

4,746.8

3,981.5

Net Worth

6,963

5,944

4,892.3

4,126.8

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

9,381.7

7,889.2

9,090.9

8,170.1

yoy growth (%)

18.91

-13.21

11.27

-4.41

Raw materials

-5,290.4

-4,468.2

-5,022

-4,289.1

As % of sales

56.39

56.63

55.24

52.49

Employee costs

-633.5

-540.4

-514.3

-660.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,233.1

620.4

1,133.4

831.3

Depreciation

-254.2

-249.3

-227.5

-135.1

Tax paid

-254.2

-158.7

-430

-278.6

Working capital

251.8

-807.9

-255.4

-339.5

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.91

-13.21

11.27

-4.41

Op profit growth

52.95

-34.42

47.44

5.2

EBIT growth

65.09

-40.62

21.21

15.01

Net profit growth

148.08

-55.96

25.45

230.6

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

26,018

27,815.4

31,061.8

27,418.5

28,823.7

Excise Duty

14,697

17,203.8

21,349.4

19,287.2

19,498.3

Net Sales

11,321

10,611.6

9,712.4

8,131.3

9,325.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

225

249.5

35.5

39.6

88.6

View Annually Results

United Spirits Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,682.45

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,128.1

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,590.55

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

437.45

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

TI

453.95

46.698,756.3657.630.11374.8639.15

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT United Spirits Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Mahendra Kumar Sharma

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

D Sivanandhan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Indu Shahani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajeev Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

V K Viswanathan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mital Sanghvi

Managing Director & CEO

Hina Nagarajan

Non Executive Director

Mark Dominic Sandys

Executive Director & CFO

Pradeep Jain

Non Executive Director

Mamta Sundara

Independent Director

Indu Bhushan

Independent Director

Mukesh Butani

Independent Director

Amrita Gangotra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by United Spirits Ltd

Summary

United Spirits Limited (USL) is the largest alco beverage Company in India and is also among the largest consumer goods companies. The Company is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of beverage alcohol. It has a comprehensive brand portfolio with over about 80 brands of Scotch whisky, IMFL whisky, brandy, rum, vodka and gin. 8 of these brands sell more than a million cases annually. The Company produces and sells around 72 million cases. McDowells No.1, Royal Challenge, Royal Challenge American Pride, Signature, Antiquity, Black Dog, Directors Special Black, McDowells Rum & McDowells Brandy are some of the marquee brands owned by your Company. In addition, your Company also imports, manufactures, distributes, and sells various iconic Diageo brands such as Haig Gold Label, Captain Morgan, Johnnie Walker, J&B, Baileys, Lagavulin, Talisker, VAT 69, Black & White, Smirnoff and Ciroc in India under different licensing agreements.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of beverage alcohol (spirits and wines), including through tie-up manufacturing units and strategic brand franchises. In addition, the Company holds the perpetual right to the Bangalore Franchise of Board of Control for Cricket in India - Indian Premier League (BCCI-IPL). They operate in two geographic segments: India and outside India. The Companys portfolio includes brands such as McDowells No.1, Royal Challenge, Signature, and Antiquity, among others. It also imports
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the United Spirits Ltd share price today?

The United Spirits Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1652.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of United Spirits Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Spirits Ltd is ₹120194.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of United Spirits Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of United Spirits Ltd is 88.04 and 16.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of United Spirits Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Spirits Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Spirits Ltd is ₹1054.7 and ₹1700 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of United Spirits Ltd?

United Spirits Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.61%, 3 Years at 23.16%, 1 Year at 53.20%, 6 Month at 32.32%, 3 Month at 7.57% and 1 Month at 9.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of United Spirits Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of United Spirits Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.67 %
Institutions - 29.27 %
Public - 14.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR United Spirits Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.