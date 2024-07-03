SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹1,665
Prev. Close₹1,682.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,890.75
Day's High₹1,698.8
Day's Low₹1,638.75
52 Week's High₹1,700
52 Week's Low₹1,054.7
Book Value₹104.45
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,20,194.73
P/E88.04
EPS19.11
Divi. Yield0.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
145
145
145.5
145.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,818
5,799
4,746.8
3,981.5
Net Worth
6,963
5,944
4,892.3
4,126.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9,381.7
7,889.2
9,090.9
8,170.1
yoy growth (%)
18.91
-13.21
11.27
-4.41
Raw materials
-5,290.4
-4,468.2
-5,022
-4,289.1
As % of sales
56.39
56.63
55.24
52.49
Employee costs
-633.5
-540.4
-514.3
-660.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,233.1
620.4
1,133.4
831.3
Depreciation
-254.2
-249.3
-227.5
-135.1
Tax paid
-254.2
-158.7
-430
-278.6
Working capital
251.8
-807.9
-255.4
-339.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.91
-13.21
11.27
-4.41
Op profit growth
52.95
-34.42
47.44
5.2
EBIT growth
65.09
-40.62
21.21
15.01
Net profit growth
148.08
-55.96
25.45
230.6
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
26,018
27,815.4
31,061.8
27,418.5
28,823.7
Excise Duty
14,697
17,203.8
21,349.4
19,287.2
19,498.3
Net Sales
11,321
10,611.6
9,712.4
8,131.3
9,325.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
225
249.5
35.5
39.6
88.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,682.45
|88.04
|1,22,369.51
|335
|0.53
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
2,128.1
|119.42
|56,266.74
|132.25
|0.47
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,590.55
|119.89
|34,661.06
|82.19
|0.12
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
437.45
|198.98
|12,244.31
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
453.95
|46.69
|8,756.36
|57.63
|0.11
|374.86
|39.15
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Mahendra Kumar Sharma
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
D Sivanandhan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Indu Shahani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajeev Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
V K Viswanathan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mital Sanghvi
Managing Director & CEO
Hina Nagarajan
Non Executive Director
Mark Dominic Sandys
Executive Director & CFO
Pradeep Jain
Non Executive Director
Mamta Sundara
Independent Director
Indu Bhushan
Independent Director
Mukesh Butani
Independent Director
Amrita Gangotra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by United Spirits Ltd
Summary
United Spirits Limited (USL) is the largest alco beverage Company in India and is also among the largest consumer goods companies. The Company is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of beverage alcohol. It has a comprehensive brand portfolio with over about 80 brands of Scotch whisky, IMFL whisky, brandy, rum, vodka and gin. 8 of these brands sell more than a million cases annually. The Company produces and sells around 72 million cases. McDowells No.1, Royal Challenge, Royal Challenge American Pride, Signature, Antiquity, Black Dog, Directors Special Black, McDowells Rum & McDowells Brandy are some of the marquee brands owned by your Company. In addition, your Company also imports, manufactures, distributes, and sells various iconic Diageo brands such as Haig Gold Label, Captain Morgan, Johnnie Walker, J&B, Baileys, Lagavulin, Talisker, VAT 69, Black & White, Smirnoff and Ciroc in India under different licensing agreements.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of beverage alcohol (spirits and wines), including through tie-up manufacturing units and strategic brand franchises. In addition, the Company holds the perpetual right to the Bangalore Franchise of Board of Control for Cricket in India - Indian Premier League (BCCI-IPL). They operate in two geographic segments: India and outside India. The Companys portfolio includes brands such as McDowells No.1, Royal Challenge, Signature, and Antiquity, among others. It also imports
The United Spirits Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1652.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Spirits Ltd is ₹120194.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of United Spirits Ltd is 88.04 and 16.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Spirits Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Spirits Ltd is ₹1054.7 and ₹1700 as of 06 Jan ‘25
United Spirits Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.61%, 3 Years at 23.16%, 1 Year at 53.20%, 6 Month at 32.32%, 3 Month at 7.57% and 1 Month at 9.04%.
